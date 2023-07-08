International news: Team USA arrives in Dublin to compete for spot in 2024 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Final

The US Women’s National Team (WNT) has arrived in Dublin, Ireland ahead of schedule World Baseball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup Group A Stage 1 event where the USA will be looking to finish atop their group for a chance to compete in next year’s World Cup finals.

With 18 teams competing in three groups (Group A, B and C), Team USA will compete in the Group A event along with five other countries in Dublin, Ireland, while the Group B teams will compete in Spain and Group C teams in Italy.

Comprised of a two-stage format, the top two teams from each group, in addition to the two wild card selections, will punch their ticket to Stage 2. WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup XII Finals held on July 15-21, 2024, in Italy.

We are very excited to be here in Ireland as we begin our journey to earn a place in the World Cup finals next year, said the coach, Heather Tarr. Our coaching staff and athletes have been looking forward to this event all year with the biggest athletes and teams from across the nation coming together in Europe to show how big and competitive our sport really is. It’s going to be a great week of softball and we can’t wait to get started.

Teaming up for the first time this year, the Red, White and Blue will begin their much-hyped World Cup preparations with a series of practices over the next three days before kicking off tournament play on Tuesday.

A total of 19 matches will be played on July 11-15 Group A Stage 1 The event as the following world-ranked teams will be looking to advance to the finals set to take place next year.:

#1 – Team USA

#3 – Chinese Taipei

#9 – Australia

#16 – Great Britain

#17 – Ireland (host country)

(host country) #43 – BOTSWANA

The Eagles will open the tournament against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, July 11 at 2pm IST/8am CST followed by a pair of matches at 3pm IST/9am CST against Botswana (Wednesday, July 12) and Australia (Thursday, July 13).

The USA will close out the opening round with games against Great Britain at 3:00 PM IST/9 AM CST and Ireland at 6:30 PM IST/12:30 PM CST on Friday, July 14.

The top four teams will battle it out in the playoff round on Saturday, July 15 with the top two teams going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the Stage 2 finals.

The loser of the first play-off match will then face the winner of the match between the third- and fourth-placed teams for the second place in the final, which will be held in 2024.

A total of 57 matches will be played in the group stage, which will take place in Ireland from July 11-15, Spain from July 18-22 and Italy from July 22-26.

Here is the full schedule for the three group stages (A, B and C):

of WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Stage 1 the event will be broadcast via GameTime. Fans will have the option of three different services: Tour Pass ($29.99), Group Pass ($12.99) or Day Pass ($5.99).

Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C).

Fans will also have the opportunity to follow along via live stats following the US Women’s National TeamGame changer.

Led by coach Heather Tarr and assistant coaches Cindy Ball-Malone, Tony Baldwin AND Tim WaltonThe USA looks to win a fourth consecutive WBSC Women’s World Championship title, having won the last three WBSC World Championships held in Birmingham, Ala. (2022), Chiba, Japan (2018) and Surrey, BC, Canada (2016).

Announced early this year, 2023 USA WNT World Cup Group A The roster includes 14 returning players from the 2022 season, including seven from the Canada Cup, five from the World Games, five from the Pan American Championship and six from the Japan All-Star Series.

Also highlighting the team are two members from the 2020 USA Softball Olympic Team who helped the Eagles win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He has recently been added to the roster as a substitute athlete Kathryn Sandercock.

Here is the roster for the 2023 USA Women’s National Team World Cup:

The World Cup Group A roster includes a very talented group of athletes selected from our pool of athletes who have shown outstanding ability not only in USA Softball-related ratings, but also at the collegiate and professional levels, said Tarr. It’s a versatile group with strong hitting in the circle, some of the best defensive players in the world, and power and speed at the plate.

The selected athletes represent three athletic conferences (Pac-12, 8; SEC, 6; Big 12, 2), with six current and 10 former student-athletes from 10 NCAA Division I universities, highlighted by two members who have won an NCAA Womens College World Series (WCWS) National Championship with their respective university.

To learn more about the USA Women’s National Team program, visitUSASoftball.com.

