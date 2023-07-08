Denver high school principal fired for allegedly violating student privacy laws

The Denver Public Schools District has fired Kurt Dennis, a longtime principal at McAuliffe International High School.

After learning of the news, several parents started a petition on Change.org demanding that the district reinstate Dennis as principal, calling DPS’ move unfair

Many DPS parents are upset about the news and organized a small meeting with other parents on Friday to discuss the incident.

Jenni Jordan-Abel, a DPS parent and a supporter of the petition, said the dismissal is unfair.

“I feel outraged and helpless,” Jordan-Abel said.

Even students are asking questions about why Denis was fired.

“I need to know why because I don’t want to go to a school with a bad principal,” one student told CBS News Colorado.

Eve Chen, one of the parents who started the petition, says she was planning to enroll her child at McAuliffe International High School because of their academics and Dennis’ reputation. It would be her child’s first physical school in three years since she was doing distance school recently. Now she is not sure about the future.

“Nobody wants to take responsibility,” Chen said.

Dennis will no longer be the principal at McAuliffe International School beginning in August.

Earlier this year, he publicly expressed his concerns about administrators being asked to conduct strikes, without proper training, on students accused of violent crimes. This follows the shooting at East High School in March, where two administrators were shot by a student who demanded a hit.

“To me, Kurt Dennis did the right thing. He’s a strong leader, he did what he did knowing there was a risk,” Chen said.

Multiple sources say he was fired earlier this week. Parents believe this is because he shared safety concerns.

However, according to DPS, Dennis was fired for sharing confidential student information.

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, DPS said, in part, “the termination had little to do with any media interviews, but rather the sharing of confidential student information in violation of state and federal laws.”

“The issues were thoroughly investigated and addressed accordingly,” said Scott Pribble, DPS spokesman.

The attorneys say Dennis exercised his First Amendment right and, according to his attorney David Lane, he has a right to express public concern and the First Amendment protects him. However, the district stands by their decision.

“I’d like to see Kurt Dennis back in office and I’d like to see the policy really addressed,” Chen added.

DPS has released the following statement in full:

Denver Public Schools is prohibited from sharing information regarding confidential personnel matters. That said, the county does not take these actions lightly. After review, the district acknowledged there were some leadership concerns at McAuliffe International. The termination had little to do with any media interviews, but rather the sharing of confidential student information in violation of state and federal laws. ISSUES were thoroughly investigated and addressed accordingly. We hope the community understands the limitations placed on us. Subject to these limitations, the district reserves the right to correct any misinformation regarding this matter. We look forward to working with the school community to find a qualified replacement to continue to ensure that the students and educators at McAuliffe International thrive.

More than 1,500 people have signed the petition in less than 24 hours.

The former principal said he plans to file a lawsuit against DPS next week.