International
Program of events of the International Festival – The Globe
WORTHINGTON A celebration of cultures through music, dance and heritage stands will take place in downtown Worthington this weekend. The public is invited to come out and experience international flavors through a variety of food vendors, attend performances and learn more about your neighbors.
Here is the schedule of events:
Thursday, July 13
6 to 7 p.m.: Food and Social Hour, Memorial Auditorium
7:00 p.m.: Joy Mission screening, followed by a panel with the pastor of the Episcopal Church and a representative of the Lao Buddhist Temple.
Friday, July 14
17:30: Opening ceremony, greeting, welcome of mayors, Flags of the world, National Anthem sung by Jonathan Carmine Cristobal
6 to 7 p.m.: Taiko Arts Midwest
7:05 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.: Youth Performance
7:10 to 19:25: Congo performance
7:25 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Local Fashion Show
8:05 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Taiko Arts Midwest performance
Saturday, July 15
10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Zumba with America Voss
10:45 a.m.: Greetings from Bruce Heitkamp, Nobles County Administrator
From 11 to 11:55: Leo Baker, dancers and singers
Noon to 12:55 p.m.: Mudsteppers
1 to 1:55 p.m.: Five hundred and seven
2 to 2:55 p.m.: Carolyne Naomi
3 to 3:20 p.m.: Lao dancers
3:25 to 3:45 p.m.: Dancers
3:50 to 4:45 p.m.: Slovczech
4:50 to 5:10 p.m.: Anuak Performers
From 17:15 to 18:10: Folkloric Ballet
6:15 to 6:35 p.m.: Ethiopian dancers
19-21: Ipso Fato
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dglobe.com/news/local/international-festival-schedule-of-events
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Complete Guide to Stock Market Fundamentals
- JRE Pixel Fold Teardown Shows Google Lacking Everything
- Program of events of the International Festival – The Globe
- “The meaning of Congress is to loot the shop, the jhooth market,” Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Bikaner.
- US says drones harassed by Russian planes killed Islamic State leader in Syria
- “I wanted to play hockey in Montreal”
- How to report accidents, road closures, floods, etc. on Google Maps, Mappls
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of waging ‘despicable’ and ‘sinister’ campaign against army chief
- Ignore Pharaoh Jokowi’s criticism and visit Mbah Nun during intensive care
- Kim Jones launches Dior Tears Capsule Collection tour in London – WWD
- Apple’s growing stock market clout poses a dilemma for fund managers – Reuters
- Trump speaks at Las Vegas church, criticizes President Biden, Florida Governor DeSantis