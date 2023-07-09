North Korea calls on international community to stop Japan’s release of treated Fukushima sewage









North Korea has called on the international community to stop Japan from releasing treated sewage from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. The righteous international community must not sit back and watch the evil, anti-humanitarian and warlike action of the corrupt force that is trying to destroy the home of humanity on the blue planet and must unite to stop and utterly destroy them, Department of Defense of the Earth and Environment of the country. said. Her statement, reported by state media KCNA on Sunday, comes after the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last week that Tokyo’s plan was safe and in line with international standards for environmental safety. Japan plans to release the sewage sometime this summer. Pyongyang’s statement is the latest in a series of concerns expressed by neighboring countries such as South Korea, China and the Pacific Islands, all of which have raised fears of potential damage to the environment and public health. Chinese customs authorities announced Friday that a ban on food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, will remain in place and that they will strengthen inspections to monitor radioactive substances to ensure the safety of Japanese food imports to China. The UN endorsement has done little to reassure fishermen and residents still affected by the 2011 disaster.

CNN goes inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant where sewage is being treated – Source: CNN Speaking to CNN in a recent interview in Tokyo, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he had met with Japanese fishing groups and local mayors and acknowledged their fears. My tendency is to listen and explain in a way that addresses all these concerns that they have, he said. When one visits Fukushima, it is quite impressive, even ominous, to look at all these tanks, more than a million tons of water containing radionuclides, imagining that it will be discharged into the ocean. So all kinds of fears erupt and one has to take them seriously, address them and explain them. The IAEA has said there was no better alternative to deal with the massive accumulation of sewage collected since the disaster. We have seen this basic policy for over two years. We have evaluated it against the most stringent standards that exist, Grossi said. And we are quite sure of what we are saying, and of the scheme we have proposed. The 2011 disaster caused the power plant's reactor cores to overheat and contaminate the water inside the facility with highly radioactive materials. Since then, new water has been poured in to cool the spent fuel in the reactors. Groundwater and rain have also leaked, creating more radioactive wastewater that is now 1.32 million metric tons, enough to fill more than 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Japanese authorities have claimed the release is necessary as space is running out to contain the contaminated material and the move would allow the Fukushima nuclear power plant to be fully dismantled. International scientists have expressed concern to CNN, saying there is insufficient evidence of long-term safety and arguing that the release could cause tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that cannot be removed from wastewater, to gradually build up in ecosystems. marine and food chains. process called bioaccumulation.

