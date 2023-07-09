IAEA chief says ‘absolutely logical’ Japan’s Fukushima water withdrawal attracts interest





SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) – It is “absolutely logical” that Japan’s plan to release radioactive water treated from its Fukushima nuclear power plant is attracting great interest in the region, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Rafael Grossi. said Sunday. Grossi also said he understands concerns remain over the plan, but added that a review by the IAEA released last week found it was “compliant with international safety standards” if executed as planned. Grossi met with members of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, who expressed strong public concerns over Japan’s plan and criticized the IAEA’s findings. “The matter in question today has attracted a lot of interest and that is absolutely logical because the actions and the way in which Japan will handle this … have important implications,” Grossi said at the meeting. A member of the Democratic Party who chairs a special committee on the issue said the IAEA’s findings were “flawed” and widespread public concerns about safety in the country were “legitimate and reasonable”. [1/6]International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi listens to South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS “We deeply regret that the IAEA concluded that Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international standards,” Wi Seong-gon, the committee’s chairman, told Gross. Grossi was met with angry protests from civic groups as he arrived in South Korea on Friday from Japan and drew street rallies on Saturday criticizing the plan. The South Korean government said on Friday that it complied with the IAEA report and that its analysis had found that the launch would not have “any significant impact” on its waters. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday criticized the move to drain the water and threatened action if the plan should go ahead. North Korea also criticized the IAEA’s support of Japan’s plan, calling it “unfair” and a demonstration of double standards, citing the UN nuclear watchdog’s work to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear program. North Korea has faced UN Security Council sanctions over its six underground nuclear tests. Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

