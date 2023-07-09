International
International destinations you can visit this summer for the best holidays
Want to go abroad this summer?
Your list of options is long and choosing the perfect destination for you and your family can be a challenge.
Do you want a place where you can enjoy white sandy beaches and crystal clear water?
A place with lots of scenic hiking trails?
A place filled with interesting architecture and lots of shopping?
Here are just a few of the many popular international destinations to visit during the summer and what you can expect with each location.
- Paris, France
- London, England
- Dublin, Ireland
- Mykonos, Greece
- Cancun, Mexico
- Rome, Italy
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Oranjestad, Aruba
1. Paris, France
Get a good look at the Eiffel Tower up close and head to the Louvre Museum to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa.
Paris, France has a lot to see, and summer brings great temperatures.
During the summer, average highs in Paris are in the 70s with lots of sunshine.
2. London, England
If you visit London in the summer, you’re well-timed to see tennis at Wimbledon if you go there in July or visit the Notting Hill Carnival in August.
You can also take a dip in the Serpentine Lido, a man-made lake in Hyde Park or catch a show at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.
While in London, you can also stop at classic tourist sites such as Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Windsor Castle, Tower Bridge and Shakespeare’s Globe.
Don’t forget to also take a trip to the London Eye.
3. Dublin, Ireland
When in Dublin, stop by the Guinness Storehouse, visit Dublin Castle and take a peak at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
In Dublin, you will be able to enjoy lots of live music, historic buildings and many picturesque parks.
4. Mykonos, Greece
If you love warm weather and days at the beach, consider heading to Mykonos this summer.
Throw on your bathing suit, grab your sunscreen and head to one of the many beaches in Mykonos such as Paraga, Paradise, Kalo Livadi, Agios Sostis or Agrari.
After a day spent relaxing on one of the beaches of Mykonos, spend time shopping, visiting cafes and just walking around the towns.
A popular stop is Little Venice for stunning views, drinks, food and shopping.
5. Cancun, Mexico
Another great destination for beach lovers is Cancun, Mexico. Cancun is full of all-inclusive resorts, so you can eat and drink as much as you want on vacation.
When you’re not lounging by a resort pool, consider visiting one of Cancun’s luxurious beaches like Playa Caracol, Playa Chac Mool, Playa Gaviota Azul, Playa Langosta, Playa Tortugas, Playa Delfines or Playa Marlin.
You can also visit the Underwater Museum, travel to some of the wrecks and enjoy the thriving nightlife.
6. Rome, Italy
Some popular tourist spots in Rome, Italy are Trevi Fountain, Colosseum, Sistine Chapel, Pantheon and Piazza Navona.
In Rome, there are many museums and monuments that are worth visiting.
Be sure, of course, to eat all the authentic Italian dishes you can while on vacation.
7. Montego Bay, Jamaica
Montego Bay is a popular holiday destination with its white sandy beaches such as Doctor’s Cave. Montego Bay is lined with hotels and resorts, but it’s also a common cruise ship port if you prefer to travel that way.
There are many activities in Montego Bay such as zip lining, snorkeling, horse riding and tubing. You’ll have more than enough to keep you busy this holiday.
8. Oranjestad, Aruba
While Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, is a popular place to stay, one of the best things about the island is that it is very small.
So you can see almost all of them during your vacation if you choose.
While in Aruba, visit one of the tropical beaches, such as Eagle Beach, Palm Beach and Arashi.
In Aruba, there is also a private island you can visit called Renaissance Island, which is home to Flamingo Beach, where you can spot many of the pink birds.
In Oranjestad, there are plenty of places to grab some food and fulfill all your holiday shopping needs.
