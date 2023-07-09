World and international news – 09 July 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is on a three-day visit to Mongolia, leading an Indian parliamentary delegation. 2. The Election Commissioner of India, Dr. Anup Chandra Pandey is leading a three-member delegation to Uzbekistan to observe the conduct of the early presidential elections to be held on July 9, 2023, Sunday. 3. The Election Commission of India has signed an MoU with Panama to establish the institutional framework for their continued cooperation in the field of election management. 4. Detailed Project Report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu cross-border railway project has been submitted to Nepal. After incorporating suggestions from Nepal, India will submit the final DPR to the Government of Nepal. 5. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on July 8, 2023, Saturday called on Tanzanian President Samia Hassan in Dar es Salaam and conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 6. Apple has removed several credit apps including Pocket Kash, White Kash, Golden Kash and OK Rupee from the App Store in India. WORLD NEWS 1. Russia’s Ministry of Defense has launched a recruitment campaign targeting women for roles such as doctors, nurses and cooks. Advertisements in Omsk, western Siberia, asked women under 50 to sign one-year contracts, offering the chance to serve alongside men. 2. South Koreans protested Japan’s plan to discharge wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The UN watchdog approved the release of more than 1 million metric tons of water used to cool the damaged reactors. 3. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of himself visiting Snake Island in the Black Sea to mark the 500th day of Russia’s complete occupation of Ukraine. The island was occupied by Russia, but was later retaken by Ukraine. 4. Ikramul Haque, a suspected al-Qaeda terrorist known as Abu Talha, and his wife were arrested in a recent raid in Bangladesh. The arrest took place in Dhaka’s Sabuj Bagh area. 5. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making and urged China to join global initiatives to help poorer countries deal with change climatic. 6. Schools in Washington DC will now teach students about the Sikh community after the District of Columbia State Board of Education included Sikhism in its social studies curriculum. This makes Washington DC the 18th state in the US to offer Sikh education in schools. 7. 6 people killed, 2 injured after the explosion at the explosives factory in Russia

in the central Russian region of Samara. 8. Zelensky returns Azovstal commanders from Turkey on 500th day of war, Russia claims violation of prisoner exchange. In honor of the 500th day of the war, Zelenskiy also visited Snake Island, an outlet in the Black Sea that Russian forces captured on the day of the invasion and later abandoned. The five commanders have been captured in Ukraine after leading a fierce three-month defense of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plant last year, the largest city Russia has captured. To join the daily news send request

