The world is big enough for the US and China, Yellen says to conclude the trip to Beijing

Beijing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she acknowledged that Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related restrictions on US technology exports and may “respond to unintended consequences” as she wrapped up a visit to Beijing that aimed at reviving strained relations.

Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling technology industries. She said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary fallout” but gave no indication of possible changes.

Relations between the two largest economies are at their lowest level in decades due to disagreements over technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese grievance is restrictions on access to American processor chips and other technology for security reasons that threaten to hamper the ruling Communist Party’s development of smartphones, artificial intelligence and other industries.

“We will open channels so that they can express concerns about our actions, and we can explain and perhaps in some situations respond to the unintended consequences of our actions,” Yellen said at a news conference.

Yellen spoke with the leader no. 2 of China, Premier Li Qiang and other officials during 10 hours of meetings. She had a five-hour session on Saturday with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng. Treasury officials previously said there were no plans for her to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Yellen received a warm reception and prominent coverage from the state press, but Chinese officials gave no sign of changing industrial or other policies that Washington and other governments say violate Beijing’s commitments to free trade. On Saturday, he said Washington should “adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude” to improve relations.

On Sunday, Yellen announced that there were no major dispute agreements or plans for future activity, but said her department and Chinese officials would have “more frequent and regular” communication.

US-China political tensions are adding to the uncertainty that is dampening the willingness of consumers and businesses to spend and invest.

China’s economic growth rebounded to 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3% last year, after virus controls on travel and business activity were lifted in December. But factory activity and consumer spending slowed in the quarter ending in June.

Xi accused Washington in March of trying to curb China’s industrial development.

Beijing has been slow to retaliate against US technology restrictions, perhaps to avoid disrupting its own industries. But three days before Yellen’s arrival, the government announced unspecified controls on exports of gallium and germanium, metals used to make semiconductors and solar panels. China is the largest producer of both.

Yellen said she tried to reassure officials that Washington does not want to decouple or split its economy from China while trying to “de-risk” trade.

The Biden administration is pressuring semiconductor makers to move production to the United States to reduce dependence on Taiwan and other Asian suppliers, which is seen as a security risk. Washington wants to develop alternatives to Chinese supplies of rare earth elements, metals used in smartphones, wind turbines and other products.

“They have expressed some concern that de-risking constitutes decoupling,” Yellen said. She said she tried to “reassure my Chinese counterparts that this is not the same thing at all”.

“De-risking includes attention to clearly articulated and narrowly targeted national security concerns, as well as broader concern about diversifying our supply chains, which the United States is doing in several important sectors,” she said.

Throughout her visit, Yellen called for “healthy economic competition,” a reference to complaints that Beijing violates its free trade commitments by subsidizing and protecting politically favored industries from private and foreign competition.

Yellen said she had expressed concern to Chinese officials about “coercive actions” against American companies.

It follows raids on consulting firms and the detention of staff members without explanation and what the US government says are arbitrary detentions or bans on people leaving China that some complain are used to pressure them into business disputes.

Chinese leaders are trying to revive investor interest, but foreign companies are worried about their status after Xi and other officials called for economic self-reliance. The ruling party has also expanded an anti-espionage law that has fueled uncertainty about what law firms or consultants can do.

On Saturday, Yellen called on him for cooperation on climate change, the debt burden of developing countries and other global challenges. She said their governments should not allow disputes over trade and security to disrupt economic and financial relations.

Beijing suspended climate talks with Washington last August in retaliation for a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as part of its territory.

President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, will become the next top official to visit China next week. China and the United States are the world’s leading emitters of climate-changing carbon.

China signed a deal last month to restructure Zambia’s debt, including billions of dollars borrowed under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa. Treasury officials described this as a successful collaboration.

