International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27
Recent posts
archives
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27
Posted on Jul 8, 2023 by John Hartz
NOTE: “Fact Check” articles are in purple font.
Story of the week
Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know.
0 observations are enough to make scientists certain that the current warming period is extraordinary.
Observations from both satellites and from the Earth’s surface are indisputable – the planet has warmed rapidly over the past 44 years. Since 1850, data from weather stations around the globe make it clear that the Earth’s average temperature has increased.
In recent days, as Earth has reached the highest average temperatures on record, scientists have made a bolder claim: It could be warmer than at any time in the past 125,000 years.
Tracking climate fluctuations over centuries and millennia is less simple and precise than checking data from satellites or thermometers. It involves analyzing everything from ancient diaries to lake bed sediments to tree trunk rings.
Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the website.
Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know. by Scott Dance, Extreme Weather, Washington Post, July 8, 2023
Articles posted on Facebook
Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Smoke will continue to pour into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. This is why they are not being taken out by Alaa Elassar, CNN, July 1, 2023
- How does extreme heat affect the body and what can you do about it? by Aliya Uteuova, Explainer, The Guardian, 28 June 2023
- Why do rational people believe lies on the Internet? Northeast research explains how misinformation spreads by Jessica Taylor Price, Northeastern Global News, June 30, 2023
- Using data to change people’s minds about climate change
by Katharine Hayhoe, ETH Zürich, 26 June 2023
Monday, July 3, 2023
- Global warming is destroying humanity’s ‘golden zone’ on Earth by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, June 28, 2023
- Climate groups receive millions from charities tied to fossil fuel investments by Kiran Stacey, Environment, The Guardian, 30 June 2023
- Will El Niño on top of global warming create the perfect climate storm? by Jonathan Watts, Julian Amani, Paul Scruton & Lucy Swan, Environment, The Guardian, 3 July 2023
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Global warming is destroying humanity’s ‘golden zone’ on Earth by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, June 28, 2023
- We need to name and shame bad climate journalism by Nathan J Robinson, Current Affairs Magazine, July 1, 2023
- At a Glance – Ocean Acidification: Global Warming’s Evil Twin by John Mason & Baerbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, July 4, 2023
- Earth’s shifting magnetic poles do not cause climate change – conspiracy theory debunked by Kara Norton, Environment, National Geographic, July 3, 2023
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Climate change: World’s hottest day on record by Matt McGrath, Science, BBC News, 4 July 2023
- Canada offers lessons on the economic tolls of climate change by Lydia DePillis, Business, New York Times, July 23, 2023
- Global warming and the greenhouse effect: what’s the difference?Communications Room, Telefónica, July 5, 2023
- US considers ‘solar blocking’ to cool Earth: What is it and does it really work? by Charlotte Elton, EuroNews Green, 5 July 2023
Thursday, July 6, 2023
- The new ‘abnormal’: Experts agree climate change will intensify future droughts and heat waves by Matthew Rosza, Salon, July 5, 2023
- June’s extremes suggest parts of the climate system are reaching tipping points Research shows that heat domes, wildfires and disappearing polar ice are the symptoms; The reason is the reduced emissions of greenhouse gases. by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, July 4, 2023
- The oceans are extremely hot and on track to heat up. This is not good. by Dinah Voyles Pulver, Nation, USA Today, July 5, 2023
- Only 5% of national TV news segments on the record heat wave that scorched Texas mentioned climate change by Allison Fischer, Media Matters for America, July 3, 2023
Friday, July 7, 2023
- The Arctic is spewing ‘ancient’ methane and it’s scary as hellIt’s another reminder that the “discovery” phase of climate change is upon us – and of the need for more action to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Patrick Reis, Politics, Rolling Stone Magazine, 6 July 2023
- Experts say climate change is likely to increase malaria cases in the USScientists allay fears of imminent danger after cases in Texas and Florida, but warn that breeding grounds for mosquitoes will increase. by Eric Berger, US News, The Guardian, July 6, 2023
- ‘Shocking’ new NASA videos show CO2 emissions rapidly building up in the atmospherem>by Ayesha Tandon. Climate Modeling, Carbon Summary, 6 July 2023
- The extreme heat wave headed for Phoenix and the Southwest could be the worst ever It’s already hot and it’s about to get a lot worse. Multiple heat records are at risk next week and possibly beyond.by Ian Livingston, Weather, Washington Post, July 7, 2023
Saturday July 8, 2023
- todayinitiation on misleading climate claims has ‘exploded’ in recent yearsThe new report details how more “climate cleanup” lawsuits and complaints are being filed against corporate greenwashing than ever before, and experts warn that PR and advertising firms could face legal risks.by Dana Drugmand, DeSmog, July 3, 2023
- Human adaptation to heat cannot keep up with human-induced climate changeThe truth is that extreme heat is remaking our planet into one where large areas may become inhospitable to human life. A recent study predicted that over the next fifty years, one to three billion people will be left out of the climatic conditions that created civilization over the past six thousand years. Even if we switch to clean energy quickly enough, half the world’s human population will be exposed to life-threatening combinations of heat and humidity by 2100. Temperatures in some parts of the world could rise so high that just going outside for a few hours, another study warned, “will result in death even for the strongest people.”by Jeff Goodell, Ideas, Time Magazine, July 6, 2023
- Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know. The observations are enough to make scientists certain that the current warming period is extraordinary.by Scott Dance, Extreme Weather, Washington Post, July 8, 2023
- “A green transition that leaves no one behind”: world leaders issue an open letterRishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and other international leaders address development needs. Note: The text of the letter is the article.]from the Green EconomyRapidly increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are the main driver of human-caused global warming.The Guardian, June 2023
Printable version | Link to this page
THE STAIRCASE
(free to reprint)
|
Sources
2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2023-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_27.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Toshakhana’s fraud case against PTI chief upholds, court rules
- President Erdogan is due to visit Qatar next week
- Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27
- ‘India ruled by uneducated rulers’: Bollywood actor Kajol clarifies after facing backlash over comment – Reuters
- Sri Lanka wins cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe
- School Assembly News Headlines for Tomorrow (10 July 2023): Top News, National, International, Sports
- Members of UK Parliament Urge PM Modi to Protect Endangered Asian Elephants
- Saranac Post-Race Party Ends Boilermakers Weekend
- Cardi B twerking in a butterfly-inspired dress during Paris Fashion Week
- Master P slams Google for Luther Vandross mix-up
- Republicans call for more accountability to stop carbon pipelines
- Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump