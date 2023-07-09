Connect with us

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27

 



Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #27

Posted on Jul 8, 2023 by John Hartz

A chronological list of news and opinion articles posted on Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sunday, July 2, 2023 to Saturday, July 8, 2023.

NOTE: “Fact Check” articles are in purple font.

Story of the week

Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know.

0 observations are enough to make scientists certain that the current warming period is extraordinary.

Observations from both satellites and from the Earth’s surface are indisputable – the planet has warmed rapidly over the past 44 years. Since 1850, data from weather stations around the globe make it clear that the Earth’s average temperature has increased.

In recent days, as Earth has reached the highest average temperatures on record, scientists have made a bolder claim: It could be warmer than at any time in the past 125,000 years.

Tracking climate fluctuations over centuries and millennia is less simple and precise than checking data from satellites or thermometers. It involves analyzing everything from ancient diaries to lake bed sediments to tree trunk rings.

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the website.

Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know. by Scott Dance, Extreme Weather, Washington Post, July 8, 2023

Articles posted on Facebook

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023

Saturday July 8, 2023

  • todayinitiation on misleading climate claims has ‘exploded’ in recent yearsThe new report details how more “climate cleanup” lawsuits and complaints are being filed against corporate greenwashing than ever before, and experts warn that PR and advertising firms could face legal risks.by Dana Drugmand, DeSmog, July 3, 2023
  • Human adaptation to heat cannot keep up with human-induced climate changeThe truth is that extreme heat is remaking our planet into one where large areas may become inhospitable to human life. A recent study predicted that over the next fifty years, one to three billion people will be left out of the climatic conditions that created civilization over the past six thousand years. Even if we switch to clean energy quickly enough, half the world’s human population will be exposed to life-threatening combinations of heat and humidity by 2100. Temperatures in some parts of the world could rise so high that just going outside for a few hours, another study warned, “will result in death even for the strongest people.”by Jeff Goodell, Ideas, Time Magazine, July 6, 2023
  • Earth is hottest in thousands of years. Here’s how we know. The observations are enough to make scientists certain that the current warming period is extraordinary.by Scott Dance, Extreme Weather, Washington Post, July 8, 2023
  • “A green transition that leaves no one behind”: world leaders issue an open letterRishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and other international leaders address development needs. Note: The text of the letter is the article.]from the Green EconomyRapidly increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are the main driver of human-caused global warming.The Guardian, June 2023

0 0

