UFC 290: Strength and skill of Volkanovski, Pantoja-Moreno in classic hats International Fight Week

One of the wildest nights in MMA history unfolded Saturday at the crown jewel of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

UFC 290 produced a non-stop buffet of gutsy performances and jaw-dropping moments that created an infectious feeling that anything could happen. With two title fights on the line, a big name retirement and so many matches that exceeded expectations, T-Mobile Arena turned out to be a truly magical night.

Let’s take a closer look at the biggest takeaways from the UFC’s annual summer showcase.

1. Aleksandr Volkanovski is even better than we thought

The defending pound-for-pound king welcomed the most dangerous test of his ever-growing historic featherweight reign and made it look easy. Volkanovski targeted the power of interim champion Yair Rodriguez throughout the match as a dangerous and unpredictable striker unleashing a dominant wrestling attack that wore him down. “Alexander the Great” also relied on a damaging ground and pound attack on a bloody Rodriguez. There is no part of Volkanovski’s game that is not elite as he has worked overtime in recent years to evolve his grappling and power striking. And not only is he approaching GOAT status at 145 pounds, he’s getting better at 34 years old. A full-time move to welterweight and an eventual rematch with champion Islam Makhachev could be the only thing keeping Volkanovski from edging closer to all-time status. First up, though, is arm surgery.

2. Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno co-authored a modern flyweight classic

How big has this split been after Demetrius Johnson and Henry Cejudo’s title reigns? If the four-way streak between Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years wasn’t indicative enough of the brutal parity that defines this division, the third meeting between Pantoja and Moreno on Saturday was perhaps the best in the history of the weight class. flying Both fighters left a lot of themselves inside the cage after such a brutal and competitive fight. But Pantoja, now the only UFC champion from Brazil, had too much heart and timely effort to be denied. Pantoja, surrounded by his wife and children, also gave an emotional post-match speech for the ages in the defining moment of a career which now features three decision wins over two-time champion Moreno.

3. Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will have a good pre-fight build-up

First of all, du Plessis’ upset ban of former champion Robert Whittaker as an almost 4-1 underdog was among the most shocking developments in recent years. But nothing was at all strange about how it happened, as the South African native steamrolled a legendary stable competitor and looked like a monster doing it. After the TKO in the second round, DDP and Adesanya engaged in a colorful showdown filled with racial slurs and slurs. The dispute between them has centered around du Plessis’ claim that he is the true next African champion, despite Nigerian-born Adesanya currently holding the belt. While there’s plenty of potential for the build-up to their inevitable title fight to go down the road of bad taste, there’s no denying the potential for real electricity between them. And after such a devastating performance, du Plessis commands all our respect as a legitimate title threat.

4. They don’t write better finishes than Robbie Lawler’s KO

Arguably the biggest action star in the UFC’s 30-year history, Lawler left on his own terms, and he did so in typically violent fashion. The 41-year-old former lightweight champion has fought everywhere from Pride to Strikeforce and EliteXC in a pro career that spanned 22 years. Although the wait for his final fight against Price was a two-way fight, it took Lawler just 38 seconds to finish the fight without absorbing more than a scratch in return. The only thing that could have made the moment more perfect was the UFC’s handling of the post-fight production, which included throwing in a video montage of Lawler’s career highlights after the commercial break before his final post-fight interview. the war. Happy endings are rare in the unforgiving world of combat sports, which is why former two-division champion Amanda Nunes’ exit felt so perfect in June. Lawler’s magical swan song was no different.

5. The good, the bad and the ugly for a trio of bright prospects

Among the most unpredictable moments of UFC 290 surrounded three fighters who brought a ton of noise to the Octagon, but left with completely different results. On the bright side, blue-ball middleweight Bo Nickal improved to 5-0 as the former three-time NCAA wrestling champion needed just 38 seconds to put away late replacement Val Woodburn. Nickal never needed to show off his wrestling in a performance that was scary because it showcased the power and precision of his punching. On the downside, 24-year-old Yazmin Jauregui saw her hopes of becoming Mexico’s next big star hit a serious snag when Brazil’s Denise Gomes took a stunning fall to end her 10-0 run at women’s strawweight in only 20 seconds. And ugliness surrounded the bad luck that befell lightweight Jack Della Maddalena throughout fight week. After his starting opponent, Sean Brady, retired with an elbow injury, rookie Josiah Harrell filled in on six days’ notice only to be hospitalized Friday with a rare blood vessel disorder in his skull. his. The result not only put Harrell’s health and fighting future in question, but benched Della Maddalena, a native of Australia, after extreme last-minute efforts to book Chris Curtis failed.