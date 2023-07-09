Former Tar Heel Amber Clark wins gold at the International Flag Football Championships





Former University of North Carolina student athlete Amber Clark is making her mark in a new sport. On Friday July 7, the former high heel and triple jumper won a gold medal at the IFAF Intercontinental Flag Football Championship in Charlotte. Clark, a native of Greenville, NC (South Central HS) tallied five interceptions and 18 passes defensed in the team’s six games, including the interception that sealed the championship game for the USA Women’s National Team. From July 5-7, the US Nationals faced the best teams from North and South America and came away undefeated. The gold medal game reunited the rivals as both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Mexico, 40-36 and 26-21, respectively. Former NC State and NFL wide receiver Torry Holt, former Carolina Panthers stars Steve Smith Sr., Mike Rucker and Mike Tolbert and current Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn were in attendance during the week to take in the exciting action . Several elite athletes with strong ties to the Carolinas paved the way for US national team success. From Charlotte (Jay M. Robinson HS) and former Limestone University (Gaffney, SC) track athlete, Madison Fulford, the author of one of the best performances in the history of international flag football. She recorded 33 receptions for 578 yards and 14 touchdowns, including all four scores in the gold medal game. On the men’s team, former Coastal Carolina (Conway, SC) wide receiver Bruce Mapp, who ranks among the school’s all-time leaders, contributed 24 receptions for six touchdowns and nine extra points in the 7- 0 of men. After the medal ceremony, Mapp proudly displayed his new medal alongside his previous gold medals from the 2021 IFAF World Championships and 2022 World Games. Quarterbacks Darrell “Housh” Doucette and Vanita Krouch were also integral to their teams’ success, earning MVP honors in the gold medal games. America’s continental flag football championship was organized by USA Football, the sport’s governing body, and sanctioned by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the international governing body for the sport of American football. The championship is part of the biggest ever cycle of world flag football competitions, in the run-up to the 2024 IFAF Football World Cup in Lahti, Finland. USA Football and the IFAF hope that the explosion of flag football’s international popularity will secure the sport a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The popularity of flag football is booming in the United States and internationally. An annual participation study by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) in 2022 showed that 7.1 million people in the US participated in flag football with about 2.5 million people routinely engaging in the sport. Seven states plus Southern California have sanctioned girls soccer as a varsity sport. Locally, the Carolina Panthers worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools to pilot the 2021 girls high school flag football league, which recently completed its second year, with 24 teams from 19 schools in middle of the area. 2023 USA Men’s National Flag Team Roster Jersey; Name; Position; RESIDENCE #0 Corey Webb; DB/Center; Dallas, Texas

#1 Bruce Mapp; WR/DB; Philadelphia, Pa.

#2 Deven Turner; Rusher/WR; Tampa, Fla.

#3 Jordan Oquendo; DB/Rusher; Spring Hill, Fla.

#4 Laval Davis; WR/Rusher; Jacksonville, Fla.

#5 Aamir Brown; DB/WR; Philadelphia, Pa.

#7 Darrell “Housh” Doucette; QB/Center; New Orleans, La.

#13 Velton Brown Jr.; WR/DB; Orlando, Fla.

#14 Laderrick “Pablo” Smith; WR/QB; Pompano Beach, Fla.

#15 Frankie Solomon Jr.; DB/WR; Dallas, Texas

#21 Jamie Kennedy; DB/WR; Pompano Beach, Fla.

#31 Johnluis “LuLu” Hernandez; DB/Center; Miami, Fla. Alternate for the 2023 USA Men’s National Flag Team

Name; Position; RESIDENCE Terrance Bunting; WR/DB; Orlando, Fla.

Andy Fuentes; Center/DB; Miami, Fla.

Shaquille James; DB/Athlete; Philadelphia, Pa.

Dana Taylor; DB/Athlete; Dallas, Texas

The head coach: Jorge Cascudo

Assistant Coach: Patrick Alley 2023 USA Women’s National Flag Team Roster Jersey; Name; Position; RESIDENCE #1 Joann Overstreet; WR/DB; Lewisville, Texas

#2 Ashley Edwards; WR/DB; San Antonio, Texas

#4 Vanita Crouch; QB/WR; Carrollton, Texas

#5 Madison Fulford; WR/DB; Charlotte, NC

#7 Marlee Marquez; QB/WR; West Palm Beach, Fla.

#10 Amber Clark; DB/WR; Greenville, NC

#13 Delia Autry; WR/DB; Tampa, Fla.

#15 Jazlyn Camacho; WR/DB; Las Vegas, Nev.

#17 Addison Orsborn; WR/Rusher; Round Rock, Texas

#24 Kennedy Foster; WR/DB; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

#25 Laneah Bryan; WR/DB; El Paso, Texas

#32 Ashley Klam; DB/Center; Austin, Texas 2023 USA Women’s National Flag Team Alternate

Name; Position; RESIDENCE Sheneika Comice; WR/DB; Ruskin, Fla.

Amyelia Gaudio; DB/WR; Wellsburg, W.Va.

Vanessa Goh; DB/WR; Davis, California.

Alyssa Linkous; Center/WR; Dunkirk, Md.

Nancy Nguyen; Rusher/DB; Milpitas, California.

Karine Polgar; WR/DB; Bethlehem, Pa.

The head coach: Mortazavi said

Assistant Coach: Liz Sowers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2023/7/9/track-field-former-tar-heel-amber-clark-wins-gold-at-international-flag-football-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos