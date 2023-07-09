Louisville hosts international barbershop choir convention





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The 85th International Barbershop Harmony Society Convention took place this weekend at the KFC Yum! Center. Barbers came from all over to compete, perform and share experiences. The music brought thousands of contestants together in harmony. What you need to know The Barbershop Harmony Society convention took place in Louisville over the weekend

The Society has over 80,000 members

Barber harmony is sung in four-part chords and originated in the 1800s

The society celebrates its 85th anniversary We have all these people who aren’t necessarily musicians in their day jobs and we can get together and sing, said JT Reid of the Ambassadors of Harmony barbershop choir. He credits his family with helping him find his passion eight years ago. We went to Disney World one year when they were very young and when we got home all they wanted to listen to were Dapper Dans YouTube videos. The YouTube rabbit hole led me to Ambassadors of Harmony and it’s been an amazing journey ever since, Reid said. The barbershop harmony is sung in four-part chords. It dates back to the 1800s. The organization has over 80,000 members. The Reids Choir is competing at the Barbershop Harmony Societys International convention. People come from all over the world to see what’s going on and to see bands from all over the world with the highest levels of barbershop singing anywhere, said Harmony International Foundation CEO and President Dr. Perry White. All groups are welcome to compete. The variety you can find in the barbershop is amazing. We are open, we are inclusive. We include everyone, said society member Sharon Stevens. Ambassadors of Harmony is one of over 30 courses competing. The crew traveled from Missouri. Other groups have traveled from New Zealand, Sweden and Canada to perform in Louisville.

