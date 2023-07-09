International
As the West Bank burns, the Palestinians are just a heartbeat away from civil war
To call the situation in Israel today “volatile” would be an understatement. Hamas is glorifying terrorists for their attacks against Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv. The Palestinian Authority is suspending work security coordination with Israel. A major Israeli operation to clear terrorist strongholds in the West Bank has just ended.
With the embers still burning in the Samaritan Hills, the question is whether we are seeing the beginning of a Third Intifada.
But there is another shoe to drop. The death of the sick 87-year-old President Mahmoud Abbaswhenever it happens, it will make things significantly worse.
Abbas is an unpopular figure with his citizenry. Currently in the 18th year of his four-year term as president of the Palestinian Authority, he holds every major role in the Palestinian leadership, Fatah, the PLO and the security apparatus.
His death will create a huge vacuum and a window of opportunity for a rogue’s gallery of characters who have been waiting in the wings to pounce. This includes Iranian-sponsored terrorists such as Hamas AND Palestinian Islamic Jihadas well as supporters of convicted murderers such as Marwan Barghouti and a host of corrupt PA officials waiting for an opportunity to line their own pockets.
Unfortunately, the best and brightest of Palestinian society are unlikely to step into high office to lead their people to a better tomorrow.
The Washington Institute’s “Unexpected Succession Series,” Palestinian politics after Abbas, asks how the US can “adapt to the new situation”. There is no reason for America to react and wait for Abbas to die. A Third Intifada is already being prepared, there has been an increase Iranian involvement in the West Bank and rockets are being fired from the West Bank into Israeli cities for the first time in nearly two decades. The PA has lost control of the cities of Jenin, Nablus and Tulkram to Iranian allies, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, The Lion’s Den and Hamas.
The remnants of the PA security forces in those areas still compete to kill and maim as many IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians as possible. Anyone who commits violent acts is celebrated as a hero or martyr, knowing that the PA will pay them and their families compensation for their actions, better known in the US as “Pay for Slay”.
Congress passed the Taylor Force Act to freeze payments to the PA until it stopped paying for and promoting terrorism. The Biden administration’s evasion of the obvious Taylor Force Act to economically support the PA is at the heart of the question of how America and Israel deal with the PA. Although Netanyahu does not say it publicly, he wants the PA to be strengthened so that it can work with Israel on security coordination and prevent anarchy from reigning in the West Bank.
For America, this is not about resolving the conflict, but about putting down the flames before things get even more out of hand. Israel may soon have to execute a more significant operation, similar to Operation Defensive Protectionwhich drowned him The second intifada in 2002. It will cause a widespread conflagration in Gaza and possibly igniting Hezbollah and Iranian-controlled militias in Syria. The world will be outraged and call for Israel to be sanctioned.
The Biden administration is not a fan of Israel’s current coalition. They interpret Israel’s expansion of SETTLEMENTS in response to Palestinian violence and Israel’s weak pursuit of vigilante violence against Palestinian villages as unnecessary provocations, fueling a volatile situation that could spiral out of control.
Jerusalem Post writer Herb Keinon believes that Netanyahu cannot ignore the reality of the situation, or else he will end up in a confrontation with the Biden administration.
“Netanyahu must tell incentives for the Palestinian Authority,” he writes. “Until now, when security cooperation has worked with the PA, it has worked because the Palestinians believed that would be the path to statehood. But if Netanyahu is blocking that path through word and deed, then what motivation do they have to work with Israel?”
Meanwhile, the Biden administration will have to make some tough choices. Sitting on the sidelines with milquetoast statements calling for peace will only inflame an already explosive situation.
America’s most prominent pro-Israel organization, AIPAC, recently wrote a letter to her supporters regarding the increasingly volatile situation in the West Bank. “America must stand unequivocally with our ally Israel as it defends itself against terrorism, pressure the PA to increase its security cooperation with the Jewish state, and call on Palestinian leaders to stop their anti-Israel incitement.” Israeli,” the statement said.
But if Netanyahu wants Biden on his side, he has to make concessions.
Netanyahu now appears to be on his own weaker since he first became prime minister over 25 years ago. He must show real leadership and prioritize Israel’s security situation. The current Israeli operation just bought some time, and Israel likely needs one important operation soon which can last for months. Therefore, he needs to offer some face-saving gestures to Biden if he wants full American support.
Netanyahu should be proactive and negotiate with Biden now. He is likely to accept the settlement expansion for now and take his responsibility extreme right protesters as a quid pro quo for unwavering US support for a long-term operation and putting pressure on the PA to work more closely with Israeli security.
For Netanyahu, it’s better to get half the bread than none at all.
Eric R. Mandel is director of the Middle East Political Information Network.
