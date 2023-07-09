International
TFW2005 International Weekly Observations End July 2023 Week 1 – Transformers News
And we kick off July with another load of international Transformers footage. This week we have new Legacy and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys in Australia, key ROTB toys in Chile and Indonesia, a Malaysian sighting load of some cool items like the Buzzworthy Bumblebee RID Tow-Line and Legacy Medix, key ROTB figures in Mexico and more new Heirloom Toys in the Philippines.
- Legacy Wave 6 Core & Leader and Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series AOE Grimlock in Australia2005 Board memberfish sticksunveiled Legacy Leader Armada Megatron Core Scarr and Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series AOE Grimlock (reissue) at Colonnades Hi-Fi JB.
- Rise Of The Beasts Mainline Wave 1 Voyager & Bumblebee Movie Repackages in Chile2005 Board memberLapland found ROTB Mainline Voyager Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal at the Ripley del Costanera Center, Providencia. He also noticed the new Rise Of The Beasts Mainline Movie Bumblebee repacks (Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Optimus Prime & Megatron and Power Plus VW Beetle Bumblebee) were found at Ripley Mall Plaza Egaa.
- Rise Of The Beasts Main Wave 2 Deluxe In Indonesia2005 Board member Obaka Chan Tachi found the new ROTB Wave 2 Deluxe Wheeljack and Nightbird card at Discovery Mall, Bali.
- Buzzworthy Bumblebee RID Universe Tow-Line & Studio Series AOE Grimlock, Legacy Wave 6 Deluxe & Voyager, Wave 5 Leader and Legacy Deluxe Medix in Malaysia2005 Board memberYellowCorvettewas at TRU Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Cory where he found Buzzworthy Bumblebee RID Universe Tow-Line and StudioSeries AOE Grimlock (reissue), Legacy DeluxeDevcon and Axlegrease, Voyager Nemesis Leo Prime, Armada Leader Megatron and World Blitzwing (previously re-reported) view of Legacy Deluxe Medix.
- Rise Of The Beasts Main Wave 2 Smash Changers in Mexico 2005 Board memberFunnyfound ROTB Mainline Smash Changers Rhinox in Sanborns Insurgentes.
- Legacy Wave 6 Deluxe & Wave 5 Leader in the Philippines 2005 Board memberKotori Sonodawas at Toys”R”Us Glorietta and SM Makati toy kingdom and he spotted Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas (re-release) and Leader Armada Megatron and Blitzwing (re-release),
Happy hunting, one and all!
