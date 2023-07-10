South Korea’s Yoon pushes for firm resolve against North’s nuclear ambitions at NATO summit

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president says it’s time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and he plans to discuss how to deal with the North’s expanding weapons arsenal with NATO leaders this week. .

Yoon Suk Yeol will attend this year’s annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a two-country trip that includes a stop in Poland.

Now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international communities’ determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons, he said.

It is the second year in a row that Yoon will attend the summit, underscoring his push to deepen ties with the world’s largest military alliance. South Korea faces a mix of security challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear program and the US-China strategic rivalry. Last year, he became the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit when he attended in Spain.

In written answers to questions from The Associated Press before his departure, Yoon said South Korea would emphasize at the NATO meeting the importance of international cooperation against North Korea’s illegal acts.” He also said a document by ri NATO-South Korea will take effect at the summit to institutionalize cooperation in 11 areas, including non-proliferation and cyber security.

North Korea’s continued pursuit of reliable nuclear weapons has taken on new urgency after it tested more than 100 missiles and openly threatened to use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the United States since the start of the last year.

Whether North Korea possesses operational nuclear missiles is still a source of debate. But according to a South Korean government estimate in 2018, North Korea already had up to 60 nuclear warheads. Experts say North Korea is capable of adding six to 18 new warheads each year.

In response to North Korea’s missile tests, Yoon, a conservative who took office in 2022, took steps to strengthen his country’s missile capabilities and expand military exercises with the United States. Yoon and President Joe Biden in April announced plans to bolster their countries’ deterrence capabilities, such as the periodic docking of a US nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea and the creation of a new bilateral nuclear consultative group, the inaugural meeting of which which is scheduled for next week. in Seoul.

In its typical fiery rhetoric, North Korea’s Defense Ministry warned on Monday that the deployment of the US submarine could trigger the worst crisis of the nuclear conflict in practice. He also threatened to shoot down American spy planes. South Korea’s military countered that it maintains a readiness to repel possible North Korean provocations.

Yoon’s discussion of North Korea with NATO leaders could spark a backlash from North Korea, which has called increased cooperation between NATO and US allies in Asia a process to create an Asian version of NATO,” which he said would raise regional animosities.

North Korea argues that its weapons-testing spree was meant to sound a warning about expanded South Korea-US military exercises, which it views as evidence of an invasion. Yoon says he wants to choose peace through force, though he remains open to dialogue with North Korea.

Peace is never as secure and reliable as when it is supported by force and strong deterrence, Yoon added. Strong international sanctions against North Korea have the effect of preventing the advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.

In Vilnius, Yoon said there will be several opportunities for him to speak with Biden on a range of topics, such as strengthening the US’s security commitment and expanding trilateral security cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

Yoon said he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also plan to hold a bilateral meeting there. He said that he and Kishida will be able to discuss the advancement of bilateral relations, but also ways to expand mutual solidarity and international cooperation.

Relations between South Korea and Japan have improved significantly in recent months, with Yoon taking a major step toward resolving a bitter dispute over the mobilization of Korean forced laborers in the Japanese colonial era. The Yoon-Kishida meeting in Vilnius is expected to touch on Japan’s controversial plan to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was recently approved by the UN nuclear watchdog but is still opposed by many in neighboring countries.

During the summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders are expected to offer more help in modernizing Ukraine’s armed forces as the Russian occupation of the country continues unabated. They are also expected to establish a high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that Ukraine will join their alliance one day.

Yoon said South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine in various forms, and that supplies of demining equipment, ambulances and other materials are in the works following a request from Ukraine. He said South Korea has also already provided support to repair the damaged Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

South Korea, a growing arms exporter, has avoided directly providing arms to Ukraine in line with its long-standing policy of not supplying arms to countries actively involved in conflict. Leaked US intelligence documents posted online earlier this year showed that South Korea’s National Security Council confronted the US in March over a US request to provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The Korean government will continue to fulfill its necessary role together with the international community to protect Ukraine’s freedom, Yoon said. In addition, we will work out multilateral support measures necessary for the rapid restoration of peace in post-war Ukraine and its reconstruction.

Yoon is invited to the NATO summit along with the leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, a sign of strengthening ties between NATO and nations in the Asia-Pacific region. All four countries were also invited to the summit in previous years.

Just as incidents in Europe can have a substantial and consequential impact on the Indo-Pacific region, events in the Indo-Pacific can have tremendous consequences for countries in Europe, Yoon said. In particular, the war in Ukraine has reminded us all that a security crisis in a particular region can have a global impact.