International Tech Giants Eye India’s FinTech Market, BFSI News, ET BFSI

India has emerged as a global fintech superpower and now ranks third in terms of total fintech companies. A report by PwC shows that the Indian FinTech market has seen significant developments compared to other global markets. With a fintech adoption rate of 87% against the global average of 64%, India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world.
As India’s FinTech market is poised to grow exponentially maturing into a $1 trillion industry by 2030, international tech giants and global fintechs are entering India’s FinTech market with huge investments, more branches and opportunities to exploit the potential that the sector has in the country.
ETBFSI gathers several recent investments and expansions from global technology and fintech companies in India, which are planning to expand their businesses here.
- Apple explores FinTech links in India
Global tech giant Apple and Indian private lender HDFC Bank are exploring multiple fintech tie-ups including a UPI-integrated Apple Pay app. Apple chief Tim Cook had met HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan during his April visit to India, possibly with an agenda of a possible launch of Apple Pay in India.
Additionally, Apple is also in talks with NPCI and plans to launch UPI-based Apple Pay service in India. The iPhone maker is further gearing up to launch its credit card, dubbed the ‘Apple Card’, in India soon. Currently, Apple runs a credit card service in the United States. The card is made of titanium and was launched in collaboration with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs.
- Google to open global fintech operations center in GIFT City
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that the search giant will open its global fintech operations center at GIFT City in Gujarat through its existing $10 billion India Digitization Fund.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day state visit to the US in June, Pichai made the announcement, saying the company would continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitization fund.
“Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations center in GIFT City, Gujarat. This will cement India’s leadership in fintech, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. We will build on that foundation and take it global,” Pichai stated.
He said Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Digital India was ahead of its time and he now sees it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to follow.
- Amazon makes an additional $15 billion investment in India
Amazon has committed to invest an additional $15 billion in India over the next seven years, which will take the company’s total investment in India across all businesses to $26 billion. The e-commerce giant’s CEO Andy Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitizing and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally.
“We discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26 billion in India by 2030; working together we will support start-ups, create jobs, enable exports and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote after meeting Modi in June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jessy discussed cooperation in the logistics sector, with Modi hailing Amazon’s initiative to promote digitization of MSMEs in India.
- Japan’s Credit Saison boosts India’s business with more investment
Digital non-banking finance company Credit Saison India received Rs 540 crore in fresh capital from its Japanese parent Credit Saison in January 2023, taking the company’s total capital infusion to Rs 1,600 crore. The digital lender said the latest capital infusion came from Saison International, the global business division of the parent company, in two tranches.
Credit Saison was founded in 1951 as a credit card issuer in Japan. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and as a group has a balance sheet of $32 billion. She started her business in India in 2019.
Additionally, in addition to Credit Saison Japan’s expansion to India, GIFT IFSC had recently announced that it had partnered with the Fintech Association of Japan (FAJ) to strengthen the fintech ecosystem in GIFT City. As part of the MoU, GIFT City and FAJ plan to promote fintech innovation and a fintech accelerator to encourage, promote and support fintech startups.
- Lloyds Banking Group expands in Hyderabad with new technology centre
Lloyds Banking Group is set to open a new technology center in Hyderabad as part of its digital transformation to improve customer experience through technology as more people rely on digital banking channels, where the bank is investing heavily.
The facility, which will open by 2023, forms part of the £3bn strategic investment the Group has announced to transform its digital offering.
As part of the investment, which will take place over the next three years, the Lloyds Technology Center in Hyderabad will employ 600 highly skilled technology, data and cyber specialists by the end of 2023.
The banking group currently operates the UK’s largest digital bank and has over 20 million digitally active users. Recently, it has also appointed Sirisha Voruganti chief executive and managing director of the new Lloyds Technology Centre. Voruganti, an industry veteran, has extensive experience in IT architecture, data engineering and fintech innovation and has held several senior technology positions at multiple global firms.
