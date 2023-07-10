Mobile martial arts group heads to UK for international tour – WKRG News 5





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends gathered at the Mobile Regional Airport Sunday afternoon to cheer on five martial arts competitors who are heading to London for the Great Britain Taekwondo Association’s international tournament. The five black belt students come from the Inner Strength Taekwondo martial arts school located on Airport Boulevard, and owner and fellow competitor Cassie Baker said their group has been training for the event for eight months. “I’m very excited and proud of these guys,” Baker said. They have worked hard. They are put to hard work. We trained sometimes six days a week for an hour, an hour and a half a day, just trying to get in there and get things done. And it will be a good time. I’m super proud of them.” For the first time the group leaves the country to compete. “I’m really looking forward to it, too,” said Jillian Lane, a school instructor and competitor. “I think it’s going to be super fun.” “I’m really excited to compete and I’m really excited to look around London,” said Evan Ladner. “I’ve always wanted to go to London.” In addition to seeing sights like Big Ben and enjoying English cuisine, Ladner takes great pride in showcasing her talent and hard work in front of a larger audience. She explained that her passion for martial arts began when she was a little girl. “Even as a kid, I was always obsessed with like Kung-Fu Panda and Mulan,” Ladner recalled. “And then our friends actually told us about it and we were like, we have to try it. So we tried. And then I was like, hooked. From day one, this is what I want to do.” Excited to travel overseas for their first competition, Baker hopes their team will walk away with an award. “They get belts like the WWE belts!” Baker explained. “Hopefully we’ll bring something home.” Baker explained that the first competition for her is this coming Friday, and her students and competitors will compete on Saturday and Sunday. The group plans to return to Mobile on July 20.

