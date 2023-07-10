The city joins Coventry City Council’s national campaign to help children and young people in long-term care





Coventry has joined a national campaign to find families willing and able to give a loving home to children facing longer periods of care.

You Can Adopt and adoption agencies across England, including in Coventry, Herefordshire, Solihull, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, have launched the drive. The campaign will also highlight the support available to those willing to open their homes and hearts. The aim is to find potential parents for children who have waited the longest for adoption – usually eight months or more, and will feature a series of films telling real-life stories from those who have adopted and fostered children, and the children themselves. The launch comes as the latest figures show there are 1,980 children waiting to be adopted in England, with 990 of them (50%) waiting more than 18 months since entering care. Alongside the campaign there will also be a specialist recruitment drive, targeting black and mixed heritage adopters to come forward. Cllr Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Coventry City Council, said: “Foster families provide incredible support and we are so lucky to have so many dedicated families who come forward to help children and young people when they need it most – but we need more. “The latest figures tell the sad story of how many children and young people remain in care for long periods of time. No matter how good that care is, we all know they need the love and support of a family to give them the best start in life and help them thrive. “We’re delighted to be part of this campaign and hope that people across Coventry, and from all our diverse and wonderful communities, will come forward and see if adoption could be for them – and if they can give him the extraordinary gift of family life. a child or young person who really needs it.” As part of the campaign, You Can Adopt has brought together a number of charities, organizations and employers, including John Lewis and the Family Fund, to show their support for adopters. There is also one new podcast with Love Island winner and former children’s social worker Sanam Harrinanan in conversation with an adopter about their adoption journey. Along with other local authorities, Coventry is part of Adoption Central England (ACE), which has lent its support to the campaign. ACE has launched an improved website to make it easy for people to understand the entire adoption process and provide a useful resource for everyone, including birth parents, adopted adults or potential and current adopters. The resource page includes helpful up-to-date information on a variety of topics such as health, education, financial support and other local services that can be helpful to adoptive families and adoptees. The real life stories section provides a real understanding of what it’s like to adopt and these invaluable experiences are a must for anyone interested in adoption. See more about his work You Can Adopt AND ACE and see more about adoption in Coventry at Council website.

