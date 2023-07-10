The latest war in Ukraine: NATO’s announcement to ‘ensure European security for decades’; how Putin is planning to take another country ‘on the sly’ | World News





We’ve put your questions to our experts and senior correspondents. The latest comes from Manford, who questions why Putin is moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus if the West doesn’t believe they will be used. Military analyst Sean Bell had this to say… Modern nuclear weapons and their delivery mechanisms can hit targets anywhere in the world, so there is no longer any military benefit to forward-based nuclear weapons. Indeed, many would argue that forward basing makes them more vulnerable, as with modern satellite technology their location can be tracked very precisely. Russia (and other nuclear powers) have thousands of nuclear weapons in their arsenal, making it very difficult for a potential adversary to guarantee that they would all be targeted and destroyed before any attack was launched. The concept was called Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) which came to define the concept of nuclear deterrence the ownership of nuclear weapons was the ultimate deterrent as it was in no one’s interest that such weapons were ever used. So, if not for military reasons, why would Russia move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus? Putin knows that without Western support Ukraine would have a much harder time resisting Russian invasion. As a result, Putin regularly raises the possibility that the war could escalate into a possible nuclear conflict if it turns into an East vs. West battle. The move to nuclear weapons in Belarus is guaranteed to attract widespread media attention, and so Putin will judge that this raises the specter of nuclear conflict and thus has the potential to deter some Western countries from supporting Ukraine. However, you can only cry wolf so often, and Putin will know that he has nothing to gain from escalating into a nuclear war. Instead, what seems far more likely is that restoring nuclear weapons to Belarus is a way for Russia to increase the number of Russian military personnel routinely stationed in Belarus. Why? Because most analysts believe that Putin retains his imperialist ambitions and that where he has failed to take Ukraine by military means, he intends to secure Belarus “covertly”. Russia already conducts military exercises in Belarus and has launched ground and air strikes against Ukraine from Belarusian soil. There are already thousands of Russian troops stationed in Belarus (and now potentially a detachment of Wagner mercenaries) so it wouldn’t be difficult for Russia to turn on its own military and establish Russian control. Such a move would provide Putin with much-needed success and potentially limited casualties. So, although the movement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus raises the specter of nuclear war, in reality the high-profile initiative almost certainly has more sinister objectives.

