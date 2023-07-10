Star Alliance International Corp. (STAL) Moves his head





July 10, 2023 – 9:04 am LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (Stock Symbol STAL), (“Star or the Company”) has now moved its headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada. The company had plans to relocate to Nevada and has now completed that move with offices located at 2300 West Sahara Blvd., Suite 800 Las Vegas. Richard CareyPresident and Chairman of STAL, commented, “We have been planning this move for some time and are delighted to have established our offices in Las Vegas. This is the first step in the Company’s planned growth that has been mentioned for some time, as we look at the many opportunities in mining, as well as some additional important innovative technological opportunities that will be beneficial to our Company and shareholders. We will of course keep our shareholders informed as our discussions are finalised.” About Star Alliance International Corp. Star Alliance International Corp. (the “Company”, or “STAL”) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada. Star Alliance International Corp is a worldwide holding company with strong assets in the US, Honduras and Guatemala. STAL’s assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star seeks innovative new technologies that are environmentally friendly, including Genesis, our environmentally safe gold extraction system. The Genesis gold and other mineral extraction system extracts minerals from oxides and complex ores, much faster than other processes, in an environmentally safe manner. The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and internationally, with a particularly sharp focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the Company’s value. STAL’s aim is to become a very complete enterprise with planned diversification, coupled with a balanced approach, ensuring the best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders. Safe Harbor and Disclosure Statement This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or the current expectations of the company, its directors or officers, among other things, regarding: (i) the company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company’s financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “will,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company’s statements and reports presented in the OTC markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements. For more information, contact STAL. Email: [email protected]

Website: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

tweet, @staralliancein1 SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp. Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/766369/Star-Alliance-International-Corp-STAL-Moves-its-Head-Office-to-Nevada

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stocktitan.net/news/STAL/star-alliance-international-corp-stal-moves-its-head-office-to-izv1b0x0eoj2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos