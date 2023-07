Netflix Gets ‘Turn To Me Mukai-Kun’ Global Recaps – Deadline

Netflix Acquires Japanese Romcom ‘Turn To Me Mukai-Kun’ From Nippon TV Netflix has won the romantic comedy drama Come back to me Mukai-Kun from Japan’s Nippon TV. The series will stream on Netflix starting July 12, immediately following its broadcast on Nippon TV’s Wednesday primetime slot. Hulu Japan, which is owned by Nippon TV, will also air the series in Japan immediately after its primetime broadcast. Based on the award-winning manga by Yoko Nemu, the series stars Eiji Akaso as a young man with a perfect life but a disastrous love life who reconnects with an unforgettable ex. ‘How do you live?’ Being the first Studio Ghibli film to receive an Imax simultaneous release The Japanese Studio Ghibli has announced that Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, how do you live, will get an Imax release when it opens in Japan this Friday (July 14), marking the animation master’s first feature to be simultaneously released in Imax. The first Miyazaki film since The wind picks up in 2013, the film has had no pre-release publicity and little is known about the story. Studio Ghibli head Toshio Suzuki has said that this is a deliberate policy so that audiences can see the film without prejudice. Miyazaki has previously said that the film is based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 book of the same name about a teenage boy in Tokyo who lives with his uncle after his father dies. Toho is handling the Japanese release, and no international release dates have been set as of yet. “A Prophet, the series” goes into production TV adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s 2009 film A Prophet has entered production. The series began filming last week and will be shot in Marseille, France (the central location of the plot) and Puglia, Italy, where the prison scenes will be shot. The series was developed with the film’s original team of creators and writers Abdel Raouf Dafri (Mesrine, Braquo) and Nicolas Peufaillit (Returns) attached, along with producer Marco Cherqui (beast) and in agreement with the producers of the original film, Why Not Productions and Page 114. Enrico Maria Artale (Romulus, Django) is the director and the film’s distributor, Studiocanal, has come on board to take over international television sales. The show is described as “a special revival of [film’s lead] the character, Malik and his world as seen through the prism of the streets, the characters of present-day Marseille and the Baumettes prison cross.” Sami Bouajila (Glory Days, A Son) and Ouassini Embarek (Athena, Eddie) are among the actors. CPB Films and Media Musketeers are producing the show in association with OCS, with UGC, Orange Studio and Savon Noir co-producing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/07/netflix-acquires-turn-to-me-mukai-kun-studio-ghibli-a-prophet-series-global-briefs-1235432975/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos