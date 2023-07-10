Aida Simon is a fellow of the 2023 International Festival – The Globe





WORTHINGTON Not long after Aida Simon moved to Worthington in 2002, she was invited by Leanne Enninga to join the planning committee for the community’s annual International Festival. Of Eritrean heritage and having grown up in Sweden, Simon was already building connections in the community and was asked to help get other members of the Worthingtons’ diverse population involved in the festival. That was more than 20 years ago, and today, Simon continues to be involved in the festival, primarily by sharing information and cultural traditions of her African heritage. Simon was selected as this year’s Friend of the Festival honoree. In the beginning, there were different roles I had to take to recruit people of different ethnic backgrounds to come and show off their ethnic stuff, she said. Aida Simon is a friend of the 2023 International Festival. Contributed / Aida Simon Simon welcomed the African group Selam (Peace), which showcased the diverse cultures of Africa present in Worthington, from Eritrea to Ethiopia and beyond. The Africans would perform dances and music, and simply share their stories with anyone who stopped by to visit. She also helped find people in the community to carry their country’s flag, an important part of the opening ceremony each year at the festival, and one of Simons’ favorite events. When you see all those beautiful people united by having the freedom to display the flag from their country, it just touches my heart, she said. I value and appreciate all the different ethnicities here at Worthington. You can easily get your PhD in ethnic studies here at Worthington just with the people who attend the International Festival. In recent years, Simon has focused her festival efforts on ethnic booths, finding people of different ethnicities to come and share their heritage. The International Festival is where you can meet new people, but it doesn’t stop there, she said. See each other in the community, make friendships that last a lifetime. When a Conversation with Immigrants was added on Thursday evenings leading up to the festival weekend, Simon worked with longtime festival friend Jim Krapf to make it a success. Through her connections, she brought people from the local Karen, African and Hispanic communities to share their stories. She also helped coordinate some of the events that no longer take place during the festival weekend, such as performances by El Sistema, which included students from Nobles County school districts joining together to sing, and the Selam African Community that once hosted an after-party for many years as a closing festival. I loved how the African community was so supportive of that event, bringing unique cultural foods, dancing and entertainment, she said. Everyone went out and celebrated, and people loved it. This year, Simon can be found at the African Nations booth, sharing information about her heritage and helping with the coffee ceremonies they run. I encourage people to come out, she said. It is a wonderful way for people to learn from different ethnicities and cultures. I love how these events bring our community together.

Julie Buntjer became editor of The Globe in July 2021, after working as a reporter at the Worthington newspaper since December 2003. She has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from South Dakota State University.

