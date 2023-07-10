Rice wins prize for expanding international education | Rice News | News and Media Relations





Maria Corcuera and Adria Baker of Rice OISS receive the award from Michelle Pickard of IIE.Photo courtesy of Rice OISS The Institute for International Education has honored Rice University with one of its own 2023 IIE Andrew Heiskell Awards for Innovation in International Education. Awarded in the category of expanding access to international education, Rice received the honor for this Office of International Students and Scholars (OISS)– sponsored The Global Rice Empowers Academics and Training (GREAT) project.through which members of the university community coming from abroad teach local youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities about their countries of origin through workshops and other events. Adria Baker, associate vice professor for international education and executive director of OISS, was inspired to launch the GREAT Project while participating in IIE’s International Academic Partnership Program in Brazil in 2014. When we were encouraged to think outside the box, I envisioned a global education program where international students teach classes to young people with special needs, Baker wrote in a blog post about the programs’ recent award, explaining how her and her colleagues’ passion for both communities and their unique challenges led them to understand how important bringing two very distinct groups together is to create awareness of the needs of the other. In turn, those with learning differences would inadvertently sensitize students from around the world to the unique gifts and challenges they face, Baker said.

