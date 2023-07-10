FORMER MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE JOINS OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY





Greg Nelson will lead the development of technological innovations to enhance financial inclusion and business development efforts in developing countries CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Opportunity International announced today that Greg Nelson has joined the organization as its next Chief Technology Officer.

Greg Nelson (PRNewsfoto/Opportunity International)

“The addition of Greg to our ranks at Opportunity marks another important step in our strategy to end extreme poverty,” said Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity. “The vast majority of people live on less than $2.15 one day have subsistence-level livelihoods with little or no access to resources, skills, and even time to help build sustainable incomes. Greg’s expertise and leadership will build technology solutions that can break down these barriers and provide our customers with what they need to generate income and defeat poverty.” Prior to joining Opportunity, Greg spent 26 years at Microsoft and was based at Seattle, London AND Paris. His most recent role was Vice President of the Partner Ecosystem for Business Applications, helping Microsoft’s developer community leverage tools and platforms to grow their businesses. His other roles at the company included engineering, partner and business development, marketing and sales. Greg will oversee Opportunity’s Digital Innovation Group (DIG), which combines Opportunity’s Digital Financial Services team and Product Innovation team to build solutions that enable Opportunity’s customers to improve their livelihoods and break the cycle of generational poverty. “I’ve been a fan of Opportunity’s work since the mid-1990s and have really enjoyed my service as a board member over the past two years,” Nelson said. “I am now excited to work more closely together with some of the most effective experts in international development, finding ways to bring technology-based solutions to help our clients build their future.” Greg has served on Opportunity’s board of directors as an active member of the Governance and Impact Committee, where he has led a predictive process using human-centered design to deeply understand the needs and motivations of Opportunity’s customers to inform business decisions. technology and programmed investment areas. He has an MBA from Harvardas well as diplomas from the University of Cape Town AND Seattle Pacific University. About Opportunity International Opportunity International is a global nonprofit that has been empowering people to work their way out of poverty for 52 years. Opportunity provides 18.7 million people with innovative financial resources, training and support to grow their small businesses and send their children to school. Opportunity International issued more than 2.6 billion dollars in the capital in 30 countries in 2022. The organization’s Digital Financial Services program focuses on human-centered design processes to best serve individuals experiencing extreme poverty. In 2022, the DFS program supported over 3.2 million digital transactions for our customers. Find out more at opportunity.org or join the conversation Facebook, LinkedIn, InstagramAND I tweet. Contact: Joe Dutra, [email protected] SOURCE Opportunity International

