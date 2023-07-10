Affinity Quartet Wins Melbourne International Music Competition 2023 | tidings





Read more news here The Affinity Quartet has been announced as the winner of the Musica Viva Australias Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition 2023. The final took place on July 9 at the Melbourne Recital Centre. The ensemble receives the Monash University Grand Prize ($30,000 AUD) and the Robert Salzer Foundation String Quartet First Prize ($30,000), as well as the String Quartet Audience Award ($8,000). Formed in 2015 at the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne, The Affinity Quartet currently located in Madrid. It consists of violinists Josephine Chung and Nicholas Waters, violist Ruby Shirres and cellist Mee Na Lojewski and will follow up its triumph with two performances at Parliament House in Canberra on 11 and 12 July. The New York-based Terra Quartet received second prize of $20,000, and the Risus Quartet (South Korea) third prize ($10,000). The Risus Quartet was also awarded the Quartet Commission Performance Award of $4,000. Of the three piano trio finalists, Trio Orelon received first prize ($22,500) and the Trio Commission Award ($3,000). Trio Pantoum was awarded second prize ($15,000), and Trio Bohmo received third prize and the Audience Award (both prizes valued at $7,500). The Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition (MICMC) is a week-long international chamber music competition for string quartets and piano trios where members are under the age of 37. It was one of the first worldwide music competitions to bring international competitors to Australia. For the 2023 edition, there were 14 competing ensembles, six of which were selected for Sunday’s grand finale. The international jury for the 2023 competition consisted of Kirsten Dawes (head of artistic planning at the Berlin Pierre Boulez Saal), violinist Lukas Hagen, cellist Louise Hopkins, violist Hsin-Yun Huang, pianist Amandine Savary, cellist Timo-Veikko Valve and competition director Musica Viva Australia, Wilma Smith. Live Music Australia was formed in 1945 and is Australia’s oldest independent performing arts organisation, bringing chamber music to more than 230,000 people each year through a range of activities including concert series, competitions and educational and outreach initiatives . Read more news here

