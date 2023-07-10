Alumna plays in thriller series on Tubi | FIU news





FIU News recently caught up with Naomi to learn more about her film work and her journey at FIU. How has your role in Twisted House Sitter and Twisted House Sitter 2 shaped your career?

I play Alicia in THS and THS2 and she shaped me tremendously. I have more compassion for a wounded, unseen soul now, because that’s what Alicia is. I guess we could call her a “villain”, but she wants the same things that a person who wouldn’t be considered a villain wants. She just goes to get what she wants in a way that is destructive. I see it, and seeing it helps me see others, and even heal the parts of myself that want to be destructive at times. Another thing that is exciting about THS2 is [that] My women’s empowerment and hustle brand, SheHustler By CLN™, will be featured in it! My character, Alicia, is attractive, so it makes sense to combine her spirited spirit with my own brand of hustle. Alicia is already a force to be reckoned with, but now we get to see Alicia go after whatever she wants while wearing my brand SheHustler By CLN™. I love that THS2 has bits of me sprinkled in it and I’m excited for others to see it too! What has been the most interesting thing in your career so far?

The most interesting thing about my career is how it has empowered me. Refusal. Losses. The times I was wrong. Lost opportunities. The list goes on. What are those experiences that are considered “negative” [seem] to teach us is to aim lower, be smaller, talk less, not try, etc. These experiences tend to teach us fear. But in my journey, I have learned to embrace and overcome those temporary feelings. [This has] it empowered me. Was there a class or professor that influenced where you are today?

One professor who influenced me at FIU was journalism professor Neil Reisner. I don’t think there was anyone who didn’t love Professor Reisner! He made everything fun! It was always so much fun to be in his class. He made me feel more confident about my work in his class, which boosted my confidence in all my classes. He definitely made me feel welcome. Have you been involved in any campus activities that have helped you in your career today?

I was in SPC [Student Programming Council] when I was at FIU, and I loved it! You learn how to curate and organize events, and it was a lot of fun. If I wasn’t acting, I’d probably be working somewhere in event curation, event planning, and maybe PR. I did a little bit of all of these during my time at SPC! What advice do you have for students interested in a career in your field?

It takes more than talent to succeed in entertainment. It requires deliberate effort and focused work. And once you start, enjoy the ride and let it empower you!

