Is AI ready for climate prediction?

Two people hold umbrellas to block the heat as they watch a semifinal match of the Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Berlin in June 2022. | Photo by Michael Sohn/AP

Weather forecasting is the latest industry to flirt with an AI makeover.

But experts warn that climate change could pose a particular challenge to AI weather models, which rely on historical data to produce predictions. writes Chelsea Harvey.

As the planet warms, heat waves and hurricanes are reaching unprecedented extremes. Just last week, the world experienced what scientists warned were the hottest days on record.

Unable to track similar trends from the past, AI may not be able to accurately predict climate-driven disasters. This can lead to a lack of preparedness for the worst of what nature has to offer.

The question of how AI models will perform in a warming climate is a very interesting question, and to my knowledge it hasn’t been explored much at this point, Russ Schumacher, Colorado State climatologist and a scientist at Colorado State University, told Chelsea Colorado.

He is coming

Researchers are already testing new AI weather models from private companies. The results show a rapidly developing technology that could permeate meteorology worldwide.

For example, the Pangu-Weather model developed by researchers at a Chinese technology company predicts global weather variables such as temperature and wind speed up to 10,000 times faster than conventional models, according to a new letter published in the journal Nature.

It is even slightly more accurate than the models used by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, one of the world’s leading weather centres.

According to another letter published in Nature.

Climate ch

But without historical or predictive data, AI systems may not be able to predict climate change-driven events, which are increasingly breaking records.

In fact, if presented with completely new weather conditions, AI models can produce very erratic forecasts, Colorado State University researchers Imme Ebert-Uphoff and Kyle Hilburn. said in a statement a phenomenon observed in other AI incarnations.

This could undermine what meteorologists have worked for years to achieve: accurate and reliable forecasts that enable governments to issue public safety alerts and facilitate evacuations with enough time to protect vulnerable populations.

It’s Monday thanks for tuning in POLITICO’s power switch. I am your host, Arianna Skibell. Power Switch is brought to you by the reporters behind E&E News AND POLITICO Energy. Send your tips, comments, questions to [email protected]

Today on POLITICO Energy’s podcast: French Marie QUASHED why the viability of New York’s offshore wind projects is now in doubt.

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio. | Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Cities of disaster and broken promises

After a Norfolk Southern train derailed in February and spilled dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, the railroad company vowed to fix it.

Top government officials promised to pass new laws and tighten regulations, writes Mike Lee.

Tommy Muska remembers the same kinds of promises in 2013. Muska was the mayor of West, Texas, when a garbage dump exploded in his town, destroying more than 100 buildings and killing 15 people.

A decade later, many of those promises remain empty. Congress never acted on chemical safety. Federal hazardous materials regulations were lost in the transition between presidential administrations. Lawsuits have prevented the reconstruction of the warehouse.

It’s a familiar story in cities across the United States and Canada. And many worry that the pattern will be repeated in East Palestine.

Power lines are shown on February 16, 2021, in Houston. | David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Can the web beat the heat?

As the summer heat continues to scorch the country, the power system has so far kept the power flowing, even in areas like Texas where the grid is heavily stressed. writes Jason Plautz.

But with life-threatening temperatures hitting major cities this week and some of the hottest years yet, the power grid could be tested in new ways. And how this summer unfolds could affect energy policy decisions at the state and federal level.

Allowing negotiations to resume

Congress is returning from a two-week recess with a host of unresolved issues, including how to fast-track energy infrastructure permits, writes Kelsey Brugger.

Despite the latest debt ceiling deal, which included a rewrite of the authorization laws, lawmakers have insisted they are still working on an even bigger deal. Some informal bipartisan talks have already begun, lawmakers say. But a breakthrough remains very elusive.

Moscow wants to talk nuclear

Russia said on Sunday that NATO leaders should discuss conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week, as an accident at the facility could affect the territories of alliance members. writes Giovanna Faggionato.

Ukraine warned last week that Moscow may be preparing to blow up the nuclear power plant, which could lead to a radioactive disaster, after Russian workers were told to leave the facility.

Hazardous chemicals: Residents in Louisiana Cancer Alley are pushing for stricter emissions standards from the federal government.

Soil pollution: Bayou Tech in Louisiana is an epicenter of America’s trending cable problem.

A showcase of some of our best subscriber content.

Britain’s King Charles III (right) and President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, England. | Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP

Climate finance took center stage on Monday during President Joe Biden’s visit at Windsor Castle, his first meeting with King Charles III since the coronation of British monarchs in May.

There is fire Long-threatened power grids in the American West. Last week, wildfires in Quebec’s boreal forest nearly caused a power outage in New England.

European Commission it is embodying its vision for cleaner cargo transport in a safety package that includes relaxing rules for larger trucks as well as revamping rail regulations.

That’s it for today, folks! Thanks for reading.