US Air Force and Israel Partner to Improve Operational Capabilities > US Air Force Central > News





On July 10, US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) began executing a partner nation integration event with Israel, called Juniper Oak. This event will end on July 14th. This joint event aims to promote interoperability, provide a venue for sharing best practices and enhance joint operational capabilities between the two air forces. Juniper Oak’s primary focus will be on integrating Agile Combat Employment with aviation refueling. AFCENT is providing US F-16s and a KC-10 to support the event, and a US KC-46 will participate in a formation flight with US and Israeli fighter jets. ACE is a concept that relies less on traditional large overseas key bases as centers for projecting combat power and more on launching, recovering and maintaining aircraft from distributed forward operating locations in cooperation with allies and partners. “The U.S. Air Force and Israel share an iron partnership built on mutual trust and cooperation,” said Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the Ninth Air Force (Air Force Center) and commander of the Combined Forces Air Component ( CFACC) for US Central Command. “The Juniper Oak is a testament to the enduring commitment between our nations and reinforces our shared commitment to protect mutual interests and promote peace and stability in the region.” Participants will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences in the areas of tactics, techniques and procedures, further increasing their operational effectiveness. This will foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational capabilities and methodologies, enabling more efficient and effective coordination in future joint operations. Juniper Oak will not only strengthen the bond between the US and Israel, but also demonstrate each nation’s commitment to working together in the pursuit of regional security. It emphasizes the importance of cooperation and coordination among allied nations to respond effectively to emerging threats. The US Air Force remains committed to building and maintaining partnerships with nations around the world as it continues to play a vital role in maintaining global stability and security. About AFCENT: United States Air Force Central is the air component of United States Central Command, a unified regional command. USAFCENT is responsible for air operations, unilaterally or in cooperation with coalition partners, and the development of contingency plans in support of national objectives for USCENTCOM’s 20-nation area of ​​responsibility in Southwest Asia. In addition, USAFCENT manages an extensive supply and equipment prepositioning program in several areas of the Area of ​​Responsibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afcent.af.mil/News/Article/3453021/us-air-force-and-israel-partner-to-enhance-operational-capabilities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos