MUHC nursing talent shines at international conference
A dynamic group of nurses from the MUHC joined thousands of their colleagues from around the world at Montreals Palais de Congrs from July 1 to 5 for the world’s largest nursing conference. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) Congress is an opportunity for nurses and other health leaders to share best practice, research and knowledge. Held every two years, the event was virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. This year’s themeNurses together: a force for global healthwas particularly appropriate.
KKUK nurses front and center
The KKUK was well represented at the four-day conference. Many NCUC nurses participated as delegates and about two dozen were selected to share their innovative practices and expertise with others through presentations. With topics ranging from the critical role of nurses in emergency and disaster management, to nursing leadership, to growing and supporting the nursing workforce, there was something for everyone at the congress.
We had the privilege of speaking with some of the NCUC nurses selected to give an oral presentation.
Jasmine Lee Hill, RN, M.Sc(N), CMSN(C)
Nursing Practice Consultant
When Jasmine submitted her abstract for review at ICN, it was in her capacity as an advanced practice nurse in the Glen Intensive Care Unit. The ICU team identified deficiencies in clinical documentation or ICU design and began work updating an indispensable system that records vital signs, pain, nursing assessments, and various information on cognitive, mental, and respiratory conditions. We developed a tool that is a 24-hour assessment booklet. It standardizes and harmonizes assessment from head to toe and puts all the forms in one booklet. We really wanted to make sure we weren’t double documenting, she says.
Feedback from nurses and a subsequent pilot project has been overwhelmingly positive. The nurses felt that this saved them time. They drafted less. They were able to be at the bedside more often, she explained. Spending less time on documentation has been identified as a key strategy in addressing nurse workload and thereby allowing more time at the bedside where nurses can make a real difference.
Sophia Chaplains, RN, MSc(A)
Advanced practice nurse
The tragic death of Joyce Echaquan in the fall of 2020 was the impetus behind the development of the Indigenous Cultural Safe Birth in High Risk Obstetrics project, a project that was also recognized by the MUHC Nursing Innovation Award. Joyce’s death hit hard, Sophia admitted. This is a project very close to our hearts.
Delegates were shown how hospital visiting policy was adapted to include a stronger family presence in the delivery room, how traditional foods were used to make Indigenous patients feel more at home and were informed about the importance of working with indigenous partners to develop culturally safe training. program. Throughout the consultations, the safe word was repeated often, she said. People caring for Indigenous patients should ask them what is safe for them. This is what worked for us. We hope others will do the same. I don’t think it’s necessarily very different from country to country or culture to culture.
Patricia Alfaro
Nursing care consultant and professional development educator
The ICN Congress provides a global platform for the nursing community to share ideas, innovative projects and health success stories. ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is a lifesaving therapy that treats patients in cardiac arrest or severe respiratory failure when all other conventional therapies have been exhausted and death, without further support, is imminent. Patricia spoke to delegates about the multidisciplinary ECMO team and the highly specialized nurse training programme. The presentation was well received. I felt like nurses were ready to buy in and I wanted to know how to train for this advanced care.
The MUHC is the only center in Quebec that offers the full complement of ECMO therapy. Sixty-six ICU nurses at Glen are certified. Traditionally it is run by perfusionists, but increasingly head nurses are playing a greater role. Who cares for the patient 24/7? It’s the nurses, says Patricia. This program puts us on the map in Quebec with its specialized training, but it also puts us on the map in Canada. Our goal for 2024 is to apply for certification as a Center of Excellence as well.
Endless possibilities and unlimited support
The ability to share their experience and simultaneously promote and advance the nursing profession meant a lot to the nurses who participated. We are doing important things at the KKUK, says Sophia. We have a great collaboration and have many opportunities to grow. This is not available everywhere, she said. If you are motivated about something, for example the environment, there are ways to promote your ideas within the UKC.
Sophia’s colleagues echoed this strong sense of commitment. There is so much support at KKUK. I feel like we want people to grow in the nursing profession. We want them to be involved, Jasmine said.
The trio also highlighted the synergy between all stakeholders. We built ECMO from the ground up and despite the pandemic, we managed to get it up and running within a year, Patricia said proudly. We had unparalleled support thanks to the cooperation of the units, surgeons and medical teams and all members of the ICU.
Nursing opportunities at KKUK
Interested in joining our dynamic nursing team? CKUK has many career paths open either in a unit, in the Emergency, in a clinic or in administration. Learn more on our Nursing Careers page.
KKUK nurses participating in the ICN Congress
Patricia Alfaro
Marly Alix
Alain Biron
Nicole Drummond
Millie Firmin
Lisa Frick
Amale Gandour
Eric Gilbert
Jasmine Lee Hill
Sophia Chaplains
Second M. Laizner
Rita Larotondo
Marie-Eve Leblanc
Virginia Lee
Christine Lefebvre
Emma Monaco
Trudy Naraine
Karina Olivo
Claudia Poisson
Hila Arjendi
Sophie Vamvakidis
Carissa Wong
