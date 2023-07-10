A troll army could be created near the NATO summit

Yevgeny Prigozhin and his paramilitary forces are still making their move in Belarusand when it gets there, expect a disinformation factory to be there with them.

Director of CISA Jane Esterly IS giving the keynote address at the final Homeland Securitys Startup Studio pitch event. 13 in the afternoon

COMING TO BELARUS NEAR YOU As NATO leaders gather this week in Lithuania against the backdrop of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, something else may be brewing just across the border in Belarus.

Wagner Group head honcho Yevgeny Prigozhin may not be in the country yet, but there are signs that the Kremlin’s disinformation chief is preparing for the next phase of his operation, Russian disinformation and Wagner Group researcher Lukas Andriukaitis told the Research Lab. Atlantic Council Digital Forensics. Cyber ​​morning.

Everything is connected: Prigozhins empire extends far beyond a land force to include Russia’s most notorious troll factories. There are rumors that new bases are being built in Belarus, Andriukaitis says, and the suspicion is that they are setting up camp for the arrival of the Wagner groups. And when Wagner comes to town, his whole operation follows.

It’s the whole package, Andriukaitis said. When it comes to Wagners military operations, this will also be related to the influence campaign.

It is unclear whether Wagner himself has a significant cyber faction, but Prigozhin has claimed to have founded the US-sanctioned Internet Research Agency, and on another occasion said he interfered in the US presidential election by spreading disinformation.

Do not forget: The network and presence of the Wagner troll factories is being felt countries across Africa now with anti-Western disinformation focusing on domestic and international politics spreading to exacerbate regional instability, according to a DFRLab report. Documents obtained by POLITICO earlier this year also detail operations aimed at influencing political events on the ground across Africa in an effort to bolster pro-Moscow sentiment.

Internal disturbances: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who invited Prigozhin with open arms, may be the next victim of his troll army.

[Prigozhin] has hinted that the Belarusian presidency has been promised to him, Adriukaitis said. It means that he may be interested in having a personal sphere of influence within Belarus.

Watch for Prigozhin to focus his influence attacks on his next host country to try and destabilize Lukashenko’s regime, Adriukaitis said.

Money Man: All signs point to the Russian oligarch having access to his investigative money after the mutiny, meaning Prigozhins’ cyber operations could continue at full tilt, Russia watchers say. Hackers from the Dossier Center investigating Prigozhin’s cyber corps concluded in March that all work within its businesses are organically linked.

This means that while the Kremlin’s cyberwarfare capabilities have long failed to penetrate Ukraine’s infrastructure as many had hoped, Prigozhin’s funding of IT infrastructure, IP hosting and disinformation tactics may continue to blink.

DATA WAREHOUSE We told you last week about the United States announcing how they accomplished it commitments to implement the US-EU Data Privacy Framework a mechanism created over months and months of negotiations for the secure transfer of personal data of EU citizens to the United States. Now it is being talked about The EU can opt for an approval on the framework as soon as today, report our colleagues at Politico Europe’s Cyber ​​Insights.

What does it mean: DPF indirectly plays a role in promoting secure data handling practices. In general, the US tends to lean towards open data flows linked to trade agreements, while the EU likes to emphasize strict privacy protections. But the framework has received broad support in Europe with 24 out of 27 (unidentified) capitals in favor and 3 abstentions, according to the voting record.

So when and if approval comes, US companies will have to comply with EU data protection law while still being subject to US foreign intelligence surveillance laws. And it will take effect on the day of release.

USA on Thin Ice: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo confirmed in her endorsement last week that the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway are now eligible countries for redress, meaning their citizens can sue US spy agencies if they are suspected of violating US laws. .

The Snowden of it all: The EU’s Court of Justice struck down two previous data deals Privacy Shield and Safe Harbor following revelations of heavy-handed surveillance tactics on data use in the United States by Edward Snowden and others. Privacy activists have said they will take this version to court as well.

EAST KEY NOTES CISA Director Jen Easterly will be in Arlington this afternoon speaking with entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors who are collaborating on projects to address national security concerns in the public and private sectors.

The meeting is part of Homeland Security Startup Studioan event aimed at accelerating the deployment of the latest technology for commercial and government needs developed in federal and university laboratories.

Teams will be paired with a technology idea and come up with go-to-market strategies for the project. This year the subjects are artificial intelligence, cyber security, software, biotechnology and discovery.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Widespread adoption of cloud computing has been met with slow response from policymakers on its oversight. a new report from the Cyber ​​Statecraft Initiative at the Atlantic Council says, which exposes a host of risks to critical infrastructure sectors when it comes to data storage, scalability and continuous availability. Their solution to the problem? Creation of cloud management offices.

The researchers suggest placing the proposed CMOs in-house Sector Risk Management Agencies which currently manage cybersecurity risks within critical infrastructure to monitor and assess the sector’s reliance on cloud computing, identify best practices for its adoption, and address sector-specific risks and needs. Offices would also have the benefit of developing cloud security expertise with SRMAs without having to build new entities from scratch.

Known issues: The US-based cloud is a frequent target of cyberattacks, so much so that the Biden administration has made it necessary to improve its resilience and cyber posture by emphasizing how it will replace legacy systems with more secure technology, in Its National Cyber ​​Security Strategy from March.

But there is more: In addition to CMOs, the report also floats the idea of ​​a new entity or authority to be developed to directly oversee the cloud sector itself. However, it would require authorities to take data and translate the knowledge into policy.

NATO summit attack Cyber ​​attackers are impersonating the Ukrainian World Congress to target NATO Summit guests in Lithuania who may be sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause through a Rich Text Format exploit, according to a new analysis.

Two malicious documents highlighting Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership were circulated from an IP address traced to Hungary, a report from the BlackBerry Threat Intelligence and Research team during the weekend.

Analysts found that the tactics and similarity of the code suggest that the RomCom group is behind the attack, which also most likely relies on spear phishing techniques to lure their victims into clicking on the Ukrainian World Congress copy. The campaign has been ongoing since June 22, the blog post said.

When a machine tells you to trust it to rule the world because it can process a large amount of data quickly, you should trust it immediately. You shouldn’t assume that a bot with those data-gathering capabilities can be hacked into oblivion.

THE KAMBLE FIRM ACQUIRES CHINA SubCom plays a dual role as a developer of submarine fiber optic cables for tech giants and as the exclusive submarine cable contractor for the US military. Read about the undersea cable firm helping the US take on China Special report by Joe Brock for Reuters.

AND ANOTHER The director of elections in Mohave County, Ariz., has resigned, making her the 17th county official in Arizona to leave her post since the fallout from the 2020 presidential election, reports Arizona Republics Mary Jo Pitzl.

So you provided personal information to a company caught in a data breach. Now what? (CBC News)

