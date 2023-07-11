Canada’s prime ministers meet in Winnipeg





Canada’s prime ministers began their annual three-day conference on Monday meeting with indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation. David Chartrand, head of the Manitoba Metis Federation, said the premiers listened as ideas were discussed on ways to build more affordable housing. Chartrand said he noted the federation’s recent move to pay for 800 housing units for just $11 million. “They said how can you do that? It’s just, we got a mortgage, we (put down) a down payment on a mortgage,” Chartrand said of a program aimed at supporting federation members. “They bought it because they’re all employed. All they needed was a little break.” Cindy Woodhouse, regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said urgent action is needed by governments on several issues, including child welfare and missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. “All of these issues affect our safety and dignity as individuals and our collective rights as a Nation,” she said in a written statement after the meeting. The meeting with indigenous leaders came ahead of a two-day meeting where the prime ministers will discuss health care, economic development and other issues. They are debating how to use $46 billion in new health funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered in February in exchange for provinces and territories committing to targeted reforms. All but Quebec have accepted the funding offer, but none has laid out plans for the targets and timelines they will use to turn the new funding into fixes for Canada’s public health care programs. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who hosted the meeting, said the money is welcome but amounts to roughly two percent of health care budgets. “It is not enough, but we accept it, we thank them for what they have offered us so far,” Stefanson said. The newly elected president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Kathleen Ross said health care should remain at the top of the prime minister’s agenda at the meeting. She said little has changed in recent months when it comes to understaffed hospitals, closed emergency rooms and overcrowding. The prime ministers will also address economic and affordability issues during their meetings, which take place as Trudeau visits Eastern Europe to discuss defense issues. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 10, 2023.

