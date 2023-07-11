How to bring Putin to justice

I have just returned from London, where leaders in legal circles are discussing how to bring to justice Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces mounting legal challenges from the international community.

In March, the International Court of Justice (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia. Philippe Sands, the learned professor of law in London, who has written about the origins of genocide and crimes against humanity, urges the international community “Let’s not give up the Nuremberg moment” to prosecute Putin, referring of course Nuremberg Trials in which former Nazi leaders were charged and convicted as war criminals by an international military tribunal.

In his excellent book “East West Street: On Origins of Genocide and Crimes against Humanity”, Sands distinguishes “crimes against humanity” as “the killing of individuals as part of a systematic plan” – as Putin has done in Ukraine – from ” genocide’ as ‘the killing of many people with the intention of destroying the group to which they are a party’, as the Nazis did to the Jews during World War II. The difference, Sands argues, is primarily a matter of proving in the case of genocide, the intent to destroy the group.

In March last year, the ICC, which was set up by Nuremberg, launched a war crimes investigation into the invasion of Russia. The body’s chief prosecutor said he would begin work “as soon as possible” to determine whether war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.

In addition to the ICC’s investigations, proceedings are also underway at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Investigations are ongoing, but no one has yet filed formal charges, possibly due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Sands argues that there is not enough power in permanent international courts to prosecute Putin. The criminality of the merciless bombing and killing of civilians, as well as the displacement of children from Ukraine to Russia, is obvious. However, war crimes and crimes against humanity take time to prove, and the process of gathering evidence for individual cases can be complicated. There are also sharp legal issues of jurisdiction. None of the international courts have jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression. That is why, he says, the time has come for a new dedicated international court.

Sands argues for the immediate prosecution of Putin before that tribunal for the crime of aggression, one of the four established international crimes – along with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide – that will flow from the Nuremberg trials.

Prominent British diplomat Lord David Hannay opposes Sands on the prosecution case, arguing that Nuremberg is “The wrong model”. He points out that the Nuremberg trials took place only after the Allies had conquered the Nazis and the top Nazi leaders were either in custody or dead. Today, Ukraine has yet to emerge victorious and Putin resides safely in Russia, unlikely to travel for the foreseeable future. Better to make sure that Russia’s aggression has “failed, militarily, politically and economically”.

And there is a new alternative. As the respected British legal analyst reports Joshua Rozenberg, Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, told a legal forum in London that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not just Ukraine’s war, but “a global war that is endangering international peace and security.” He has announced “a special ad hoc international court” to be established in The Hague to answer for Russia’s crime of aggression. This, he argued, will close the “accountability gap” for Russia’s “crime of leadership.”

The purpose of this tribunal will be to create a “comprehensive accountability network” so that war criminals cannot operate with impunity within safe havens. He added that “no one is and should not be above the law”.

The UK Attorney General perceived a number of legal hurdles involved in such a new court, including leadership impunity, but pledged to work to overcome them. Kostin noted that no one had expected to see Serbian leaders Slobodan Milosevic and Radovan Karadzic on trial, but it happened.

The ball is now in the court of the international community. The crime of aggression is quite clear. Prosecuting Putin for aggression would not only hold the Russian president accountable under international law, but would represent a strong deterrent for other leaders. In London, the thinking is that this is Adolf Hitler in 1939 all over again.

At the forum, Kostin thanked the British for their “unwavering and continuous support”. This support is supported by the US, which just supplied the Ukrainians with one cluster bomb arsenal. So far, there is bipartisan support in the US for Ukraine. Whether this will continue after the 2024 election remains to be seen.

James D. Zirin is a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.