DOD Destroys Last Chemical Weapons in Arsenal > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Defense Department employees made history Friday by destroying the last chemical weapon in the U.S. military arsenal at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky. The destruction ended decades of efforts to eliminate chemical weapons, Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said during a Pentagon news conference today. “Destroying the US’s declared stockpile of chemical weapons in a safe, secure and environmentally responsible manner was a difficult task, taking many years to complete,” he said. The Senate ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997, and DOD officials began the process of safely demilitarizing the weapons. “During last Friday, the United States destroyed over 30,000 metric tons of declared chemical agent containing nearly 3.5 million chemical munitions, over 22,500 one-ton containers containing the chemical agent, and over 50,500 bottles and containers containing the chemical agent,” it said. Kingston Reef. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control. Nearly 90 percent of the weapons were eliminated by 2012. The last 10 percent was a bigger challenge involving a complex approach to neutralizing these chemicals. The last of the mustard gas ammunition was destroyed last month at the Army’s Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado; Blue Grass destroyed the last missile loaded with the nerve agent Sarin last week. “This is an important moment — not just for the United States, but for the entire world,” said Mallory Stewart, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. “This achievement is indicative of the important role that international cooperation and transparency play in arms control and disarmament.” The destruction cements US compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention by a September 30 deadline. This is important, Reif said, “for the viability of the convention and for our moral and diplomatic leadership. The most important action the United States can take to contribute to a world free of chemical weapons and lead by example is to follow our path. own treaty commitments. With the verifiable end of destruction operations last week, we have done just that.” Reif praised Michael Abaie, executive officer of the Army’s Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives program, who led the team of thousands of DOD civilians and contractors in the $13.5 billion effort. He said that when Abaie took over the program in 2018, it was uncertain whether the deadline could be met. Abaie worked with Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency, state agencies, local communities, scientists and others to create safe and efficient means of destroying the chemicals. “The turnaround of the program is a great acquisition success story,” Reif said. It is “defined by proactive risk management, agile problem-solving and technological innovation. And it has been a team effort. Accomplishing the mission means significant resources spent on demilitarization can be redirected to support other department missions.” high priority.” Two years of effort remain to ensure the facilities used are safe before the lights go out. Officials said that would cost another $2.5 billion. DOD officials also worked with other nations to help them destroy chemical weapons, including Russia, Syria, Albania and Libya. However, there are questions about whether Russia and Syria have destroyed all of their chemical weapons since both nations have used them against their own people, Stewart said.

