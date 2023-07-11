Yemen: the situation on the ground remains fragile





Madam President, I would like to thank Hans Grunderberg, Joyce Msuya and David Gressly for their information. As the special envoy said, the situation on the ground remains fragile and we must be vigilant. Negotiations that have been underway for several months must move forward and lead to an agreement. We call on the parties, and in particular the Houthis, to make the necessary efforts to achieve a lasting nationwide ceasefire. This is an essential step to end the “neither war nor peace” situation and start a political process under the auspices of the United Nations. In this regard, France welcomes the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations mission in support of the Hudeidah agreement, which is playing a useful role on the ground. France calls on the Houthis to cease any actions that could damage Yemen’s already fragmented economy, either by blocking domestic gas imports from Marib or by putting pressure on the UNVIM mechanism, which is essential to enable continued imports of essential goods. It is vital that Yemen is able to build a stronger economy, providing public services to all Yemenis and an economy that also allows the private sector to operate without interference or intimidation. Yemenis should be able to access their salaries, both in the north and in the south. France and the European Union, aware of the importance of UNVIM for the stability of the country and the region, will continue to support this mechanism. Madam President, On the diplomatic front, France reiterates its full support for the work of the Special Envoy, whose mobilization to achieve a peace plan we appreciate. France welcomes the diplomatic efforts of some regional players, in particular Oman and Saudi Arabia. Only a comprehensive and inclusive political solution that takes into account the concerns and interests of all Yemenis will end the conflict. Yemeni women politicians should be included in the discussions. Also, we heard in the news that the humanitarian situation remains worrying. The Yemeni population suffers from increasing food insecurity, at a time when there is a shortage of funds to finance the humanitarian response. Working and safety conditions for humanitarian workers continue to deteriorate. We call once again on the Houthis to end the restrictions placed on these workers, including those aimed at female humanitarian workers. Protecting Yemeni children also remains a priority. We welcome the decline in recruitment in 2022, as mentioned by the special envoy. However, serious violations continue and we call on the Houthis to implement the commitments they have made to the United Nations: they must stop recruiting children to send them into combat and stop indoctrinating them in so-called summer camps. France calls for the immediate release of 13 Bahais arrested by the Houthis. It reiterates its commitment to freedom of religion or belief on an equal footing with all other fundamental freedoms. Madam President, As for the safer tanker, we welcome the encouraging news we heard today from the Resident Coordinator: the progress in the rescue operation, the arrival of the rescue tanker Nautica. We call on the Member States and the private sector, as some French companies have done, to redouble their efforts to compensate for the missing budget. Thank you.

