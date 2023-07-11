Oliveda International, Inc. Reveal a new beauty without water

July 10, 2023 – 4:27 pm

Affiliate Olive Tree People expects to grow to over 30,000 waterless beauty advisors in the next 18 months

Santa Monica, CA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced new products in its waterless beauty lines from subsidiary Olive Tree People and its affiliated brands. New products include Oliveda F86 Hyaluronic Vegan Corrective Face Serum, which offers a highly effective combination of protective and regenerating hydroxytyrosol with vegan hyaluronic acid, which ensures plump and hydrated skin. More information on F86 Corrective Vegan Hyaluronic Face and all products from Oliveda, LA Dope and The Intuition brands can be found at https://us.olivetreepeople.com.

To develop a cream with 70% water, many preservatives and up to 25% refined/deodorized vegetable oils are needed, as emulsions can only be kept stable in this way. Preservatives on the skin can damage the microbiome and promote the inflammatory process and have hormonal effects. Refined/deodorized oils, even if they are organic, can also promote the skin’s inflammatory process. The remaining 5% then contains the so-called active ingredients, but often also synthetic fragrances, which can also have a hormonal effect.

How can it be that in our enlightened society one in two suffers from inflamed skin and thousands are added every day?

How is it possible that in the last 50 years the number of skin diseases has increased by 500%?

How is it that we treat our largest organ, the skin, completely differently than the rest of our body?

With Oliveda and a unique technology, founder and CEO Thomas Lommel intuitively created the future more than 20 years ago that everyone is talking about today.

Mr Lommel commented: “Beauty without water is the next big thing. Why? Because it makes 100% sense! We are on track to grow over 30,000 Waterless Beauty Consultants in the next 18 months to make a significant contribution to a new awareness of sustainable beauty. Our goal is to reduce skin diseases by 500% and help people regain their natural glowing skin from the inside out.”

For this reason, Oliveda and all sister brands do not use 70% water as a base, but rather the cellular elixir of the olive leaf developed by Thomas Lommel in his tree house, which has a highly antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect. Instead of refined/deodorized oils, Oliveda and all sister brands use cold-pressed bioactive Arbequina oil, derived from their eco-certified mountain olive trees.

All Oliveda, LA Dope and The Intuition products are built on this foundation. Of course, only high-quality and highly specific active ingredients are processed into the remaining 5%, which then work in synergy with the 95% active ingredient base. If fragrances are also used, then only a composition of essential oils is used. According to the EU Cosmetics Regulation, these are then summarized under the general term perfume in INCIS. Plant allergens such as linalool must be indicated separately under the EU Cosmetics Regulation. In principle, Oliveda avoids all kinds of synthetic fragrances.

“For us, sustainability is not a marketing tool, but something we have been practicing for more than 20 years,” said Mr. Lommel. “We love our trees and what we do and have created this wonderful sustainable cycle over the past 20 years.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetics company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a unique global technology for the beauty and health of clothing. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s second-tier subsidiary Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its flagship stores worldwide and increase its worldwide retail store network to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees, as well as the largest conservatory in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com AND http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities provisions of the US federal securities laws. In general, the words “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and current expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.





