As extradition approaches, Assange’s wife calls on the international community not to turn its back

The UN and the wider international community cannot allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to fall through the cracks as he faces imminent extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, he told reporters in Geneva on Monday his wife, Stella Morris-Assange.

At a press conference at the Geneva Press Club, Morris-Assange said the decades-long battle to free her husband had entered its final decisive stages after an English court. refused to hear an appeal against an order from the UK to extradite him to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison.

Morris-Assange said the rejection by the UK courts was a disappointment and a sign that the English court system is closing its avenues of appeal despite very strong arguments. She warned that Assange could be extradited by the end of the summer.

Julian’s case is an issue that must be resolved by the international community. He cannot fall through the cracks because he was acting under the mandate of the UN [Human Rights] Charter for the mandate with which UN institutions are charged in this very city. So this means that the international community must intervene.

Maurice-Assange, a human rights lawyer in South Africa, said the Swiss government could use its expertise in conducting quiet talks to move things behind the scenes in order to create the right climate to encourage the movement. in the right direction.

There are very few countries or entities that are able to do this. And Switzerland is one, she said.

The UN human rights offices and the Human Rights Council, she added, should continue to follow the case and seek his freedom.

Assange has been held in solitary confinement at Belmarsh prison in London since his arrest in 2019 in conditions that UN experts have said amount to psychological torture. He faces extradition to the US, where he is charged with more than a dozen counts of espionage and conspiracy over the release of leaked files that expose US military operations during its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, including the unreported killings of civilians, and the Morris-Assange said constituted war crimes.

Assange’s lawyers have filed a review application at the UK High Court which could lead to a new and public hearing. If this request is rejected, his last line of defense would be the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

But current political dynamics in the UK, which remain heavily tainted by anti-EU Brexit sentiment, have seen Westminster take steps to restore the supremacy of the British judiciary over the ECHR.

My main concern is that the UK has become extremely hostile to the European Court of Human Rights, Morris-Assange said, adding: It could very well be that the UK could decide to extradite him with the ECHR caught up on this issue, which would be a departure from what has happened so far, but Julian’s issue is about departures.

When it comes to Julian, it would be foolish to expect things to happen as they usually do, because if there is a rule, a pattern when it comes to Julian’s case, it is to expect the unexpected, [to] expect the rules to be bent or broken, she said.

The leaks he is accused of include extensive cover-ups video footage of a 2007 US military helicopter airstrike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad that killed civilians, including two Reuters journalists. The bulk of the documents were leaked to Assange’s non-profit investigative media outlet WikiLeaks by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning and constitute one of the largest leaks in US history.

Assange was arrested in London after being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​where he had been seeking refuge from separate sexual assault allegations in Sweden. Swedish prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Julian has not been a free man since 2010, said Morris-Assange, who married her husband in prison in 2022, adding that he was on medication and that his health was steadily declining.

Democratic dissolution

Morris-Assange said the ongoing persecution of Assange is essentially a very flagrant breakdown of longstanding norms on government accountability, the fight against impunity and press freedoms.

Anyone who exposes serious human rights and war crimes in the public record and in substance [takes] The Universal Declaration of Human Rights seriously, she said, was showing that they will be condemned, persecuted and persecuted for this, adding: Journalism is a dead or dying profession if this trend cannot be reversed.

Press associationsUN experts and humanitarian NGOs have also raised concerns about the implications Assange’s continued persecution has on freedom of speech and democracy, with many warning that his possible extradition would send a chilling message about the dismantling of civil liberties. press even from governments promoting themselves. as democratic.

Former UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, said that Assange’s case was essentially a US attempt to criminalize investigative journalism. His treatment in the UK, he added, was unnecessary and a clear attempt to intimidate other journalists.

Responding to a question from Geneva Solutions, Morris-Assange said that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are currently under very serious attack, citing the case of Assange but also that of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia who was arrested after Moscow accused him of espionage.

These are two mirror cases that are setting a standard that you can define journalism as espionage, she said, adding that governments that remained silent were complicit.

Democracy is not a marketing field. All kinds of governments claim to be just and democratic. It’s an ongoing battle, it’s not like there’s ever been a golden age, she said. The difference now is that there is a greater willingness to introduce, for example, the Espionage Act in the US or to play along in the UK.

Assange’s continued plight, she added, was symptomatic of a major failure by the West, she added, because it failed to prevent Julian’s imprisonment and failed to call out those who are holding him in prison.