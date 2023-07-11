International
The BBC presenter claims: the young man’s lawyer disputes the allegations
A lawyer for the young man at the center of a controversy involving an unnamed BBC presenter has disputed claims reported in The Sun newspaper, saying they were rubbish.
The British public broadcaster suspended a male staff member at the weekend after The Sun reported on Friday that a woman had accused an unnamed presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit images.
The Sun reported that the mother of the alleged recipients said they had used the money received in exchange for the photos to fund a cocaine addiction.
I blame this BBC man for ruining my child’s life, the recipient’s mother was quoted as saying.
The tabloid reported that the presenter had paid the person in question more than 35,000 ($45,000) since they were 17 years old in exchange for explicit images. It is a criminal offense in the UK to take or receive sexually explicit photographs of anyone under the age of 18. The Sun has reported that the man involved is now in his 20s.
CNN is unable to confirm the details of the claims made in The Sun.
In a letter to the BBC, the lawyer representing the young man said nothing inappropriate or illegal happened between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are rubbish.
In response to the letter, as reported by the BBC, a spokesperson for The Sun said the tabloid reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and their child’s welfare. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.
We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It is now up to the BBC to investigate properly, the spokesman added in a statement on Monday evening. CNN asked the BBC for comment on the statement from The Sun.
The lawyer also said their client sent a denial to The Sun on Friday evening via WhatsApp, saying the statement their mother gave to the tabloid was completely false and there was no truth to it, according to the BBC.
The tabloid published their inappropriate article despite the young people’s denials, the lawyer said, according to the BBC.
A spokesperson for The Sun told CNN they had nothing to add to the previous statement when asked if they had a response to the young people’s denial via WhatsApp, as reported by the BBC.
Earlier on Monday, London’s Metropolitan Police said it was assessing whether there was evidence that the accused BBC presenter had committed a criminal offence. The Met said in a statement that detectives from its Special Crime Squad met virtually with representatives from the BBC on Monday morning.
They are evaluating the information discussed at the meeting and further investigations are being carried out to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence, the statement said.
The British government department that oversees media regulation, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, said it wanted to be kept informed of the progress of the investigation in light of the BBC’s status as a public service broadcaster.
The BBC faces more scrutiny than other broadcasters as it is funded by a license fee which is compulsory for every UK household with a television. These allegations are deeply troubling, DCMS said in a statement provided to CNN on Sunday.
Fierce speculation about the identity of the presenters has led to several BBC presenters issuing public statements on Twitter denying they were the subject of the story.
The Metropolitan Police said on Monday it was investigating a social media post about alleged sexual misconduct. On Saturday, July 8, police received a report of malicious communication regarding a social media post. An investigation is underway and inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made, the Met said in a statement.
