UK should ban deep sea mining, says Labor | Deep sea mining

The Labor Party has said the UK should back a call for an early moratorium on deep-sea mining ahead of a crucial meeting of nations in Jamaica to decide the future of the industry.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said the Labor party was adding its voice to a growing list of countries and businesses calling for moves to start mining to be halted until and unless there was clear scientific evidence it could be done safely and the marine environment would be protected with new regulations.

Last week, Ireland and Sweden became the latest developed economies to join scientists, environmental organizations and multinationals including BMW, Volvo and Samsung in opposing the rush to mine the deep sea.

Britain is among 14 countries sponsoring exploration or prospecting contracts, the only type so far allowed by companies aiming to drill in the deep sea. The others are China, Russia, South Korea, India, France, Poland, Brazil, Japan, Jamaica, Belgium, Nauru, Tonga and Kiribati.

On Monday, International Seabed Authority (ISA), an autonomous organization under the United Nations umbrella of 168 member states charged with regulating deep-sea mining, opened a key meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, to resume negotiations on exploitation.

It is possible that commercial applications for deep-sea mining could get the green light even before any regulations are passed, due to a deadline that passed on Sunday 9 July.

In a speech at the Bingham Center for the Rule of Law in London, Lammy said Labor would restore the UK’s reputation as a country that respects and upholds international law, which he said had been damaged by the Tories, and lead on future challenges, including the climate crisis.

Because the climate crisis can only be solved globally and today, as the International Seabed Authority meets to discuss deep-sea mining, Labor will join France, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Chile, Ecuador, Vanuatu and Costa Rica. , as well as businesses including BMW, Renault, Google, Samsung and Philips, taking action calling for a temporary pause on the practice until and unless there is clear scientific evidence it can be done safely and the marine environment can be effectively protected by the new regulation, he said.

Lammy described the climate emergency as the biggest challenge we face and said Labor would take a leading role in proposing new international legal frameworks to tackle the crisis.

It set out how, if the party won the next election, a Labor government would maintain its commitment to the international rule of law, push for climate action to become the UN’s fifth pillar alongside peace, rights human rights, the rule of law and development and work with international partners at the international criminal court to agree a new global ecocide law.

Greenpeace, which has long called for a ban on deep-sea mining, welcomed Labour’s stance as a welcome step towards a ban on the industry.

Ariana Densham, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, said: Labor’s commitment to an early moratorium on deep-sea mining is a welcome step towards stopping this industry from starting. They join one the movement of countriesscientists and businesses who say no, because of the inherent risks the deep-sea mining industry poses to the marine environment.

Announcing this on the first day of the ISA meeting in Jamaica, Labour’s commitment exposes how the UK governments position is inconsistent with science and its long-standing promise to protect the oceans, she said. The UK government should consider and follow Labor’s instructions to confirm support for a ban or moratorium within the critical global negotiations over the next two weeks.

The UK has so far only pushed for high environmental standards through the ISA and said it would not support commercial mining unless and until there were binding rules and sufficient scientific evidence to judge the impact on marine ecosystems.

A government spokesman said: We recognize the increasing pressure to extract resources in the deep sea and are concerned about the potential impacts of mining activities on the fragile marine environment.

This is why the UK will maintain its tentative and conditional position not to sponsor or support the issuing of any exploitation licenses for deep sea mining projects unless and until there is sufficient scientific evidence of the impact of possible in deep-sea ecosystems, and strongly obligate. environmental regulations, standards and guidelines have been developed by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and are in force.