Residents stand behind life in Ukraine's frontline city
Siversk, Ukraine
CNN
–
It’s noon in the front-line town of Siversk, in eastern Ukraine. On a street corner, Olha is standing in a midi dress with short lace sleeves waiting for the bread to be delivered.
Her purple nail polish matches the pink eyeshadow that frames her green eyes. I like to dress up, says the 78-year-old former councilor and retired teacher. She points to the chipped color on her manicured nails, adding: The problem is that the scissors are ground and don’t work well anymore.
She quickly unloads the bread from the delivery bus, before the jacket-clad driver speeds away.
Delivery slowly draws elderly residents through the deserted streets of Siversks. They come looking for free bread, gossip and company.
It is over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Mykola appears shirtless carrying a bag emblazoned with a red heart. My flat is luckily still standing, he says. The windows are broken and the roof damaged, but the walls still stand. He worries that his apartment will be robbed if he leaves town.
The residents of Siversk who spoke to CNN asked to be identified only by their first names.
Just 10 kilometers (six miles) from the current front lines, this Ukrainian city has been battered by more than 500 days of fighting. Overturned vehicles sit next to craters of all sizes.
Many of the buildings are reduced to rubble and ruins. Those left standing have had no running water or electricity, many since the start of the war in February 2022.
Still, roughly 1,000 people, in a town that once had a population 10 times its size, keep their homes and a faint semblance of the life they once had there.
Olha spends every night in the small bed she has placed in her dark and damp basement. I would like to live in normal conditions. We are tired, she says. Now it’s warm and they shed a little less, so I try to stay in my apartment during the day. Like many buildings in Siversk, the glass panes of her apartment are broken or missing, and she covers the frames with a red blanket.
Summer colors the city with a hint of normalcy. Waist-high purple, yellow and red flowers line the paths between residential buildings.
Makeshift stoves and clotheslines in overflowing front yards are the few signs of life inside. Palm-sized solar panels are scattered over tree branches and benches.
Seventy-year-old Nina now grows herbs, onions and potatoes in her front yard. We are waiting for that day, that minute when the war ends, she says. Life in wartime has been painful for her, she told CNN during a previous visit last winter. Now standing outside her building in a red and blue robe and scarf, she says she remains optimistic.
Others are not. One hundred percent (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will not back down. He will keep pushing even if he has to kill every last Ukrainian to take control of the country, says Oleksandr, a 64-year-old retired train driver. He sits on the steps next to a blue water tank, hugging his dog Malysh.
I feel sorry for Ukrainians and Russians. I am an old man and I feel sorry for all soldiers when they die, he adds.
Residents are protective of what remains of their homeland and their ties to it. Olha is wary of the Ukrainian soldiers in town. Who would want them shooting nearby? she asks. They wanted to put a gun right here in our yard. But the people gathered and stopped him.
She says that she will not leave because her two sons who died before the war are buried there. Many of them share similar emotional ties to the city.
I live in my parents’ house. The walls are still standing. How can I leave it behind? says 64-year-old Sasha. His parents are also buried in the Siversku cemetery.
Sasha walks to the corner of Olhas Street in dark shorts and a white cap. The shorts barely hang on his thin hips. His ribcage is visible through the lightly tanned skin.
When the generators are running, he listens to 70s metal and rock and roll music on a small CD player. He used to be a drummer, he says.
I’m all about music. I don’t feel anger. I don’t feel sadness. It’s just an uncomfortable situation, he says. He is looking for an old drum to repair so he can play again.
