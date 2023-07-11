NATO summit 2023: Biden and alliance leaders enter summit with show of force





President Joe Biden and alliance leaders enter the first day of the NATO summit on Tuesday with a renewed sense of unity after a major victory Monday night when Turkey agreed to let Sweden join the alliance.

Leaders gather here in Vilnius, Lithuania, for a two-day summit that could become one of the most important gatherings for the alliance in modern history, coming about a month into Ukraine’s slow-moving counteroffensive and weeks after a failed uprising in Russia. an uprising became a threat to the leadership of President Vladimir Putin.

While national security experts had warned that failure to admit Sweden to NATO could lead to a rift in the alliance, Monday night’s announcement, which came just hours after Biden landed in the Lithuanian capital, marked a stunning about-face from the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has blocked the membership offer for more than a year.

Biden and other members have advocated unprecedented unity among the alliance in the face of Russia’s war, and the move also provides leaders with an important show of force going into the summit.

The Swedes will not join the alliance immediately, it will take a parliamentary procedure in Turkey to formally approve their membership, and Hungary must also drop its objections, which it is expected to do now that Erdogan is on board.

Biden called for swift ratification in a statement after the news.

There will be other critical issues the US president will address in Vilnius this week, including his controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, which are banned by more than 100 countries, including several key allies of the USA. There are also questions for leaders about a path for Ukraine to eventually join NATO, and the possibility of additional security assistance, with President Volodymyr Zelensky expected to attend in person on Wednesday and hold a one-on-one meeting with Biden.

The meeting will mark another sign of unity as Zelensky’s attendance at the summit was in question. Russia’s war in Ukraine is high on the agenda for NATO leaders, along with discussion of a future path for the war-torn country to join the alliance, which has caused some division among leaders. .

In a positive sign for Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the alliance has agreed to allow Kiev to bypass a detailed formal process in its application to join with the alliance. Kuleba said in a tweet on Monday that after intensive talks, NATO allies have reached a consensus on removing the MAP [Membership Action Plan] from Ukraine’s path to membership.

But in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria last week, Biden said Ukraine is not yet ready to join NATO, saying Russia’s war in Ukraine must end before the alliance will consider adding Kiev to its ranks.

The summit also comes days after the U.S. announced it will send cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time, a move aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s offensive capabilities that has drawn some public controversy from allies, a move Biden called a decision of difficult in his interview with Zakaria, but it was necessary because Ukraine is running out of ammunition.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out to reporters over the weekend that the UK is a signatory to a convention that bans the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use.

But national security adviser Jake Sullivan sought to downplay any concerns that the Bidens’ decision to send cluster munitions would represent a rift with allied countries that oppose the use of such devices, and said the US has received no backlash from allies who from the notice.

I don’t think you’ll see any fracture, division or division as a result of this decision. Although many allies the signatories of [the Oslo Convention] are in a position where they themselves cannot say, We are for cluster munitions. But we haven’t heard anything from people who say that this casts doubt on our commitment, that casts doubt on the unity of the coalition, or that casts doubt on our confidence that the United States is playing a vital and positive role as the leader of this coalition in Ukraine, he said. .

As the day begins, Biden will attend an official arrival ceremony and a bilateral meeting with the summit host, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda. He will also attend an official greeting with Nausda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who recently agreed to extend his mandate for another year. NATO leaders will take part in a family photo before their first meeting begins. And later on Tuesday, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Erdoğan on the sidelines of the summit, where the two are expected to discuss efforts to (increase) defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area, according to Biden’s statement.

Biden arrived in Vilnius on Monday evening after a meeting with Sunak at Downing Street no. 10 and a climate change engagement with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, marking the first meeting of presidents with the monarch since his coronation.