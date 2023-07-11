Nearly 62,000 people died in record heat in Europe last summer. It is a lesson for the USA as well





Nearly 62,000 people died of heatstroke last year during Europe’s hottest summer on record, a new study has found more heartbreaking evidence that heat is a silent killer and its victims are vastly undercounted.

The study, published Monday in journal Nature Medicine, found that 61,672 died in Europe from heat-related illnesses between May 30 and September 4 last year. Italy was the worst-hit country, with around 18,000 deaths, followed by Spain with just over 11,000 and Germany with around 8,000.

The researchers also found that extreme heat disproportionately harms the elderly and women. Of the nearly 62,000 deaths analyzed, the heat-related mortality rate was 63% higher in women than in men. Age was also an important factor, with The number of deaths increases significantly for people aged 65 and over.

It’s a very large number, Joan Ballester, an epidemiologist at ISGlobal and lead author of the study, told CNN.

Eurostat, which is the European statistics office, tried to determine the number of heatwave deaths last year by counting excess deaths, or how many people died more than in a normal summer. But Ballester, who lives in Spain and sweated through last years heat wave, said the study released Monday was the first to analyze how many deaths last summer were caused specifically by the heat.

The researchers analyzed temperature and mortality data between 2015 and 2022 for 35 European countries representing a total population of 543 million people and used them to create epidemiological models to calculate heat-related deaths.

“For me, I’m an epidemiologist, so I know what to expect, and (the number of deaths) is not surprising, but for the general population, it’s very likely that it will be surprising,” he said.

The region saw this scenario before an unprecedented heat wave resulted in more than 70,000 excess deaths in the summer of 2003. That heat wave was an extremely rare event, the study scientists said, even when accounting for man-made climate crisis.

The 2003 heat wave was a wake-up call, researchers said. It showed that Europe at the time lacked the kind of preparedness to prevent a mass-casualty heat event and exposed the fragile nature of the region’s health system, Ballester said, especially as weather extremes become more frequent and intense.

But the study’s findings show that even Europe’s current prevention plans are still not enough to keep up with the breakneck pace at which dangerous heatwaves are occurring and putting even more lives at risk.

The fact that more than 61,600 people in Europe died from heat stress in the summer of 2022, even though, unlike in 2003, many countries already had active prevention plans, suggests that currently available adaptation strategies may still be insufficient , said Hicham Achebak. , a co-author of the study and researcher at ISGlobal.

While the numbers may have been worse without current heat prevention plans in the region, the authors warn that the world will get hotter and that without effective adaptation plans, Europe could face more than 68,000 premature deaths every year. summer by 2030, and over 94,000 by 2040.

The acceleration of warming observed over the past 10 years underscores the urgent need to substantially reevaluate and strengthen prevention plans, Achebak said.

Monday’s study shows just how serious a health risk extreme heat can be. In the US, heat kills more Americans than any other weather-related disaster, and the climate crisis has made these extreme events more deadly. Heat deaths have outnumbered hurricane deaths in the country by more than 8 to 1 over the past decade, according to tracked data from the National Weather Service.

However, the heat mortality figures in the United States would suggest that far fewer people are dying from the heat than in Europe. According to data According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 700 people die each year from the heat.

David S. Jones, a physician and historian at Harvard University, said there are several explanations for why the U.S. statistics appear low: The U.S. may be underreporting its numbers, or the heat is deadlier in Europe because of the lack of of air conditioning or it can be a combination of both.

Jones, who is not involved in Monday’s study, said only 5% of households in France have air conditioning, for example, compared to almost 90% in the USA

There’s also reason to believe that places that are more often exposed to heat, like the American South, are actually less vulnerable to heat than places like the northeastern US or Chicago or Europe, Jones said.

But it comes back to this question, is Europe reporting more accurately than the US? he said. There have been people who have been frustrated with the quality of US health data across the board, not just heat, but everything else, for decades.

John Balbus, acting director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said the number is lower because the CDC only counts people whose death certificates specifically say that heat was the cause of death. rather than a contributing factor.

or 2020 study found that heat-related deaths were being underestimated in 297 of the nation’s most populous counties. The researchers said mortality data tend to overlook other causes of death that may be related to heat, such as heart attacks.

But there are other ways to figure out how many people in the U.S. are being harmed by increasingly frequent heat waves. Balbus noted that the CDC tracks the number of people who present to emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses.

The Biden administration is working on short-term solutions to heating, Balbus said, like more effective advice and getting air conditioners into the hands of low-income families.

But they also have an eye on the long term through recent legislation: planting more trees and green spaces in urban areas, which cools the surrounding air; providing community support for reflective roads and roofs; and working to modernize building codes so they trap less heat.

However, Balbus said, as temperatures continue to rise, more funding must be dedicated to studying and tracking the health impacts of the climate crisis.

We were doing the best we could with the resources we had, Balbus said. And we can do more with more capacity, but it’s something that has scientific challenges and requires support.