Shottle Bop finally wins the elusive International Guts Frisbee title at home | News, Sports, Jobs

HANCOCK – During a nearly perfect weekend, weather-wise, except for a little wind on Sunday, the 65th Annual International Guts Frisbee Tournament had a very successful run at Hancock Driving Park. So successful, in fact, that two local teams, Shottle Bop and Monte Carlo, found their way to the championship game in the late Sunday afternoon sun.

During the day on Sunday, the wind blew around a large amount of dust and dirt when the winds hit. When the literal dust cleared, Shottle Bop emerged victorious, 21-18, 21-17, culminating years of work by players like Al Nettell, Carter Nettell, Will Blau, Ron Blau, Stephen Dudenas, Kyle Suvanto and Scott Brooks. For his efforts, Will was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Al couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear as representatives from all the teams still in attendance came up and hugged him and expressed their appreciation for how hard he and his teammates had worked.

“It’s been a work in progress,” he said. “Now we finally got down and made it. It feels so good. It is inexplicable to me now. I do not know what to say. It’s a great feeling and I’m glad we finally got it.”

For Al, winning at Driving Park, a field near and dear to his heart since his days as a baseball player, made the victory even more special.

“Our land, man, our land,” he said. “It was nice though. Monte Carlo is a Keweenaw team, so it was good to play them. But it was good to go out with that one. To win this at home is very special.”

Of course, beating Monte Carlos was also very special for Al and his friends. After all, Monte Carlo had a roster that included Tyler Turcotte, Tyler Brunet and Cameron Murray, all of whom went to high school with Al, Carter and Will.

In fact, the two teams often practice together, so facing each other in competition carries even more weight for everyone involved.

“Even in practice, they’re just at each other’s throats,” he said. “Come game time, they’re still tough players, but I still love him to death. They played great.”

Shottle Bop made it to the championship game by winning the Winner’s Bracket. They beat Klampetts and Black Rocks before beating Monte Carlo in the quarter-finals. They then topped Worms to reach the title game. Monte Carlo beat Burn and Wooden Nickel, but then fell to Shottle Bop. In the Loser’s Bracket, they defeated UP Hardwood and DM Dragons to reach the semifinals, where they faced and defeated Worms.

In the opening game of the championship game, Carter and Will both had strong early pitching as Shottle Bop jumped out to a 7-2 lead. However, Monte Carlo’s Tim Meyer helped spark a rally that eventually saw his team go 10-9.

From there, both teams traded points until Will got a shot to tie things at 17-17. After Murray’s shot sailed wide, giving the Shottle Bop an 18-17 lead, Will fired one that eluded all Monte Carlos defenders, giving his team a two-point lead.

With the score 20-18 in favor of Shottle Bop, Carter fired in a shot that bounced off a Monte Carlos defender and fell out of reach, giving his team the win.

In the second game, Shottle Bop again jumped out to a 7-3 lead after Carter’s shot hit Meyer in the hands but bounced safely to the ground. Murray pulled Monte Carlo within four minutes to 9-5 when his shot bounced off the hands of Justin Dudenas, but Justin came back with a shot that flew right between two defenders, regaining the five-point advantage at 10-5.

However, Monte Carlo did not give up. They battled back with Murray pulling them within three, 15-12, and then a shot from Al that sailed wide, pulling them within two.

Things stayed that close until the score was 18-16 in favor of Shottle Bop. Stephen fired a shot that flew into the air. Murray ran hard for the disc, but it fell out of his reach. Meyer then fired a low shot to catch Shottle Bop off guard, but Al caught the puck instead. Al then threw the disc well, but it was caught, keeping things at 19-16.

Will came up with a great catch which gave Shottle Bop a chance to pull within a point of winning. His shot bounced almost all the way to the fence behind the spectators’ tents, putting his team up 20-16.

Murray responded with a shot that landed right at Stephen’s feet, pulling Monte Carlo right back into the game at 20-17. Al was called for another shot, and this one bounced off a defender and sailed out of reach, giving Shottle Bop the final point needed to win.

Shottle Bop became the first Copper Country team to win the International Guts Frisbee Tournament since 1998 when the Breakers emerged victorious. Sunday also saw the first all-Copper Country championship game since 1978 when Library Bar defeated Paul’s American Pie.

WOMEN’S LANGUAGE

For the first time in several years, two teams of five women faced each other and received a standing ovation before the semi-finals. Organizers hope to see a women’s division next year.

NEXT

Next on the Guts Frisbee circuit are the United States in Marquette, August 5-6, and the US Guts Open in Lansing, September 2-3.