China and Taiwan stand behind Ukraine at NATO summit

The presence of four Asia-Pacific leaders at a NATO summit this week suggests that Ukraine is not the only major security issue on the agenda of the European-American defense alliance.

The war in Ukraine has brought members of the US-led alliance closer than at any time since the Cold War, and on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg summed up their collective concerns about what is happening today in Ukraine can happen tomorrow in Asia.

The increasingly coercive behavior of Chinese governments abroad and repressive policies at home challenge NATO’s security, values ​​and interests, Stoltenberg wrote. the Foreign Affairs page.

Beijing is threatening its neighbors and bullying other countries, he said, adding that the Chinese threat extends directly to the homelands of the 31-nation alliance as the ruling Chinese Communist Party tries to seize control of critical supply chains and infrastructure in the states. of NATO.

Autocratic countries, including China, were watching Russia’s actions in Ukraine and weighing the costs and benefits of offensive action, he said.

While it does not name the island of Taiwan, the self-governing democracy is the most obvious point of comparison, given that China’s ruling Communist Party remains committed to annexing it to the mainland by force if necessary.

When I visited Japan and South Korea earlier this year, their leaders were clearly concerned that what is happening in Europe today could happen in Asia tomorrow, Stoltenberg said.

For its part, China says that Taiwan is an internal matter and sees no role for countries in the region to intervene, let alone NATO members.

We will not allow anyone or any force to interfere in China’s own affairs under the guise of seeking peace, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference in May.



The Asia-Pacific contingent at the NATO talks includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

All four nations have expressed the view that what happened in Ukraine cannot happen in the Pacific.

Mirna Galic, senior policy analyst at the US Institute of Peace, said the presence of the four Pacific leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, is a testament to [NATOs] interest in the Indo-Pacific and a focus on the challenges China presents to the alliance.

On this point, Stoltenberg appears to be in step with US President Joe Biden, with both pledging to strengthen NATO’s ties to the Pacific when they met at the White House last month.

And the leaders of the four Pacific nations also appear to be striving for a united approach.

Kim Sun-hye, senior secretary to the President of South Korea, said Yoon will chair a side meeting of the four Pacific nations to strengthen awareness, solidarity and joint cooperation on new security threats.

There may be a push for greater involvement by Asia-Pacific leaders in the alliance, but there is no consensus on the role NATO should take in the Pacific.

While Stoltenberg and others would like NATO to open a liaison office in Japan to enable smoother communications with its Pacific partners, French President Emmanuel Macron is against such a plan and has informed the opposition secretary-general in Paris, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. .

The French position is said to be that NATO is a North American and European alliance, not a global alliance.

France could effectively veto any plans for the Tokyo office, as its creation would require the unanimous approval of 31 NATO countries, NHK reported.

The idea of ​​not allowing NATO to concentrate outside the North Atlantic on its behalf is supported by Article 5 of the NATO treaty, its mutual defense clause, which states that an armed attack on a member of the alliance it should be treated as an attack on everyone. .

However, the article explicitly limits the response to attacks occurring in Europe and North America.

Thus, military action against US forces stationed in Japan or South Korea, or even in the US Pacific territory of Guam, does not fall under NATO’s collective self-defense responsibility.

But outside of NATO, its members have increased their military visibility in the Pacific.

British forces trained in Japan; a Canadian warship was escorting a US destroyer when the US ship was involved in a close collision with a Chinese warship in June; and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit last month that Berlin will send two naval vessels to the Pacific next year.

France, despite its opposition to a liaison office in Tokyo, is a frequent military visitor to the Pacific, with 10 warplanes taking part in exercises with the US in the Pacific islands, even as the NATO summit begins in Lithuania.

And these placements show what Stolenberg, the general secretary, said in his writing.

NATO is a regional alliance of Europe and North America, but the challenges we face are global, he wrote, noting the summit’s invitations to Pacific leaders.

We must have a shared understanding of the security risks we face and work together to strengthen the resilience of our societies, economies and democracies.