Stopping catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg





Efforts by the province and Winnipeg police have greatly curbed catalytic converter thefts, although the remaining thefts still total nearly a million dollars. Winnipeg police along with Crime Stoppers are being urged to remind Winnipeggers to “Save Your Cat”. “This program started in July. We saw a huge decrease,” said Paul Johnson, past chair for Winnipeg Crime Stoppers. Under the Save Your Cat program, owners can bring their vehicles to auto service centers and have the vehicle identification number etched into the catalytic converter and sprayed with a highly visible paint. This makes the catalytic converter much harder to sell for scrap and less of a target for would-be thieves. “I know we’ve had hundreds of these converters that have already been marked, and I’m only aware of one that’s been stolen,” Johnson said. He said there was a 70 percent drop in the number of catalytic converter thefts in the first five months of 2023 compared to 2022. In Winnipeg, thefts are down 80 percent. However, Johnson said the remaining thefts still come at a cost. “It still represents almost a million dollars of stolen converters in the province,” he said. Now with new funding from the province’s criminal assets fund, the program is continuing. Since the province’s scrap act was passed, converters that are engraved will no longer be accepted at scrap dealers. The police are evaluating the legislation with the reduction of thefts. “It gives us the opportunity to go to the escarpments, go to who would traditionally be the buyer of these, to make sure they are compliant and to check their paperwork,” said Insp. Shawn Pike, with the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Division. “This gives us a chance to identify the people who are bringing catalytic converters into these countries over and over again.” There are 70 local shops that offer etching and painting at no cost to the vehicle owner when it is in for other service work. Police also say 30 local merchants are participating, with more to come. Additionally, in July and August, Crime Stoppers is offering double cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information on people who commit these thefts or purchase stolen catalytic converters.

