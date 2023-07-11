Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announces retirement from politics









Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will not seek re-election and will retire from politics, his party said on Tuesday. The announcement came two days before Thailand’s parliament votes for a new prime minister following May elections that saw Thais overwhelmingly reject military-backed rule. Prayut, 69, has ruled Thailand since 2014, when, as army chief, he seized power in a coup and declared himself prime minister. In 2019, his coalition of parties won the majority of seats in parliament and he was elected leader with the support of the senate. Thai opposition parties swept May’s nationwide election as voters delivered a powerful rebuke to the military-backed establishment that has ruled since a coup, capping years of growing anger over the way conservative cliques have governed the kingdom. . The progressive Move Forward party, which won a large following among young Thais for its reformist platform, won the majority of seats and the bulk of the popular vote. Pheu Thai, the main opposition party that has been a populist force in Thailand for 20 years, came second. Prayut was not expected to win enough support in the lower house to win another term as prime minister after his party won just 36 seats in May’s election, although the final result remains uncertain. Prayut will remain as prime minister until a new government is formed. The former generals rule as a military coup leader turned prime minister has been marred by growing authoritarianism and rising inequality. In 2020, young people across the country took to the streets and called for Prayuts resignation. The mass protests stemmed from failed promises to restore democracy and what activists say is a crackdown on civil rights and liberties. His governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, nepotism and a lack of transparency and accountability also fueled calls for Prayut to step down.

