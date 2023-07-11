Sweden’s adoption of NATO; Israel’s protests; Emmy PredictionsExBulletin





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox, and HEAR on the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day. Today’s top stories The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to secure parliamentary approval for Sweden to join the NATO alliance after a year of blocking the move. The announcement came a day before the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which begins today.

Yves Herman/POOL/AFP via Getty Images As part of the agreement, Sweden agreed cooperate with Turkey on counter-terrorism issues and support Turkey’s efforts to join the EU. NPR’s Asma Khalid reports on First up that national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the US had “significant recent engagement in reaching this agreement”. She adds that NATO is trying to show that it is “fully united in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” which was the catalyst for Sweden wanting to join in the first place.

Sweden agreed cooperate with Turkey on counter-terrorism issues and support Turkey’s efforts to join the EU. NPR’s Asma Khalid reports on First up that national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the US had “significant recent engagement in reaching this agreement”. She adds that NATO is trying to show that it is “fully united in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” which was the catalyst for Sweden wanting to join in the first place. The war in Ukraine as well as the country’s aspirations to join NATO, will be a big topic at the summit. Here’s what else is at stake. Anti-government protests have erupted in Israel again after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived plans to revamp the judiciary that demonstrators say will undermine the country’s democracy. Netanyahu previously halted his plans to limit the power of the courts in March due to similar protests. But Israel’s parliament recently gave initial approval to a bill that would block courts from interfering with the appointments and decisions of elected officials they deem unreasonable. NPR’s Daniel Estrin is on the road reporting from what he calls a “nationwide re-energized, non-violent protest movementsHe spoke to one protester, who told him that the people of Israel “need help from the US to protect us.” He says the protesters want to keep pressure on the Biden administration, which has yet to invite Netanyahu to the White House. While the South continues to experience dangerously extreme heat, parts of the northeast are being inundated by heavy rains and flash floods. Vermont has been hit particularly hard. The state saw more than 50 water rescues yesterday and safety officials are worried rivers could rise and dams overflow today, making matters worse. Vermont Public’s Liam Elder-Connors says that the last time his state saw similar floods was more than a decade ago when Tropical Storm Irene brought 11 inches of rain in 24 hours. He adds that officials are concerned about the current flooding because, unlike Irene, this storm is lingering.

says that the last time his state saw similar floods was more than a decade ago when Tropical Storm Irene brought 11 inches of rain in 24 hours. He adds that officials are concerned about the current flooding because, unlike Irene, this storm is lingering. Like climate change exacerbates heat waves, storms and drought, a new study suggests that investing in better weather forecasting could save lives.

exacerbates heat waves, storms and drought, a new study suggests that investing in better weather forecasting could save lives. Stay updated on hazardous conditions with Vermont Public’s live blog. A growing body of research shows The drug doxycycline, when taken immediately after sex, can lower the risk of contracting three common bacterial STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. The CDC plans to issue guidelines for doctors and public health departments to make the drug cheap and widely available this summer. Advice for life

A-Digit/Getty Images Stress can make or break a family vacation, turning something meant to be relaxing into a stressful and overwhelming journey. Mindfulness and meditation can help you stay calm when things go wrong on a family trip. Here are five ways to get started: Stop and take a deep breath for a “micro-hit” of meditation.

for a “micro-hit” of meditation. say “i love you” to yourself in the morning to start your day with self-confidence.

to yourself in the morning to start your day with self-confidence. When things go wrong, use the RAIN method for it recognize your feelings, allow feel them yourself investigate your emotions and feed yourself during this moment.

use the RAIN method for it your feelings, feel them yourself your emotions and yourself during this moment. Meditate for 10 minutes before bed to promote good sleep.

before bed to promote good sleep. Use loving-kindness meditation to express compassion for self and others. Enlighten me

There I am Enlighten me is a special series with NPR’s Rachel Martin about deep conversations about the human condition. Many meditation and mindfulness practices, including ones that help with family vacations have their roots in Buddhist theology. But mindfulness is only one part of the Buddhist eightfold path. Bhante Suddhso, one of the co-founders of Empty Cloud Monastery in West Orange, NJ, says that just practicing mindfulness within the context of Buddhism is like making a cake with only raw eggs. He and other Buddhists reflect on the totality of their faith. 3 things you need to know before you go

FX It’s a strange year for the Emmys. The nominations will be announced tomorrow, amid the writers’ strike and possible actors’ strike. Here are predictions for tomorrow’s announcement from NPR’s culture desk. Senator Chuck Schumer has called the USDA to investigate Prime, an energy drink popular among Gen Z’ers. Critics worry that the drinks contain more caffeine than is safe for children. An unprecedented outbreak of toxic algae has killed about 100 dolphins and 500 sea lions along the coast of Southern California. This newsletter is edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

