Remarks by President Biden and President Gitanas Nausda of Lithuania before the bilateral meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania

PRESIDENT NAUSDA: (In progress.) And, first of all, I want to remind you that we are celebrating one and one hundred years of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. Also, our cooperation has recently been improving all the time.

But I also want to thank for the policy of non-recognition of the United States regarding the occupation of Lithuania by the Soviet Union. It was a very persistent policy. Helped us – our spirit, high moral spirit. And I think that’s very important to remember as well.

The situation in our region is unfortunately getting worse. And you see what is happening around us. And we see Belarus just swallowed up in the Russian Federation, and we see that Belarus is becoming an additional threat, additional factor of insecurity in the region.

So that’s why we ask NATO – we ask our strongest ally, the United States – to pay constant attention to the security of our region.

And I think that the NATO Summit, which takes place in Vilnius, in absolute proximity to the opposing countries – this is a symbolic – symbolic event. But at the same time, this is a great opportunity to make bold decisions and wait for them to come true.

This is very important to mention that we already have this Vilnius meeting as a historic meeting, even before it started, because Sweden’s membership is already – on the table. And I think that very soon we will welcome the 32nd member of NATO.

We have approved regional defense plans and now it is important that they become operational by the end of this year, with pre-positioning, with certain forces.

We are probably – Lithuania is one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the transatlantic connection in Europe – in the European Union because we think that your participation, your attention is extremely important in this area of ​​geopolitical uncertainty.

And at the same time, Lithuania intends to buy – receive military equipment from the United States. And I would like to mention the Black Hawks. Also, we intend to buy HIMARS, JLTV — Oshkosh. And all this military equipment helps us modernize our military forces.

At the same time, we are cooperating closely with Germany. And recently, the very good decision was announced by the Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius to increase the forward presence of the country eFP Germany in Lithuania to the size of the brigade on a permanent basis. So I think it would be very positive to welcome this decision and welcome the commitment of all the eFP countries in the region to increase the forward presence in our region.

So, Mr. President, thank you very much for your participation in our NATO Summit. I look forward to working closely with you and our colleagues during these two days.

I look forward to being able to hear your speech tomorrow at Vilnius University. It will be another historic moment for Lithuania.

And all the Lithuanian people greet you so warmly. Even Vilnius – you see it’s a bit empty now, but that’s because of the security restrictions and some people decided to leave the city just to – to avoid some inconvenience. But, you know, in our hearts – from the bottom of our hearts, we welcome your visit, we welcome your arrival, and we look forward to working with the United States in the future.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, Mr. President, thank you for the welcome, and thank you to your team.

You know, it’s good to be back in Vilnius. I was here in 2014 as vice president shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the first time and, at the time, I talked about what I thought Russia was likely to continue to do. Some people were somewhat skeptical of my judgment at the time and – but, unfortunately, it turned out to be correct.

And the United States is here today to reaffirm our commitment to NATO, but also to Vilnius. Look, we – we go way back. And – when – we – were committed to Lithuania and the Baltic and NATO.

I remember—you may remember when we were debating in the United States Senate on NATO expansion, and I was arguing very strongly that the Baltic should be all part of NATO. And you have been very, very valuable.

And our commitment to be with you has not wavered. It didn’t take long for us to bring thousands of troops here when Russia invaded a second time. We’ll be able to – you can be sure you’ll have everything you need.

Today we have with us the Secretary of Defense. We can only send it; enough. (Laughter.) But – but all jokes aside, we –

And, look, as I’ve said before: We take it, NATO takes it, we all take Article 5 literally. One inch of NATO territory was all—were all in a war together against anyone who trespasses on that space, and we will defend every inch of it.

And I want to thank you, Mr. President, for hosting this historic summit at an important time: the first time that NATO leaders will meet with 31 together, and I look forward to meeting very soon with 32 members with the addition of Sweden.

The leader of Sweden was alone in my Oval Office not long ago, and we hoped that would happen when it happened. And I am confident that I will do that today.

And in the coming days, we will also discuss a number of issues – how to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and modernize NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities. And we’re going to do it in a place where – where they – these efforts really matter every single, single day. And we will also discuss our support for the people of Ukraine. And I want to thank you and — for your partnership and leadership as we take on this challenge together.

So, I look forward to our conversation today and continue to stand with you and all the people of Lithuania for one simple reason: shared values. We have the same set value. It is important. This is about NATO. This is what the transatlantic alliance is all about.

And as you may have heard, I am a very strong supporter of the transatlantic alliance. I have learned that nothing happens here that does not affect us. So they were all inside.

We were looking forward to today. Thank you.

PRESIDENT NAUSDA: Thank you.

