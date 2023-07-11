International Lithium to receive payment of AUD $750,000 per

July 11, 2023 – 9:00 a.m

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2023) – International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the “company“or”ILC“) is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately US$663,000 or US$500,000) in milestone payment at the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Following the Company’s news release dated 25 October 2021 announcing the sale of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC’s 50% share of the first payment of AUD$1,500,000, made payable to project vendors if certain milestones are achieved. The other seller is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, “ESS”).

Under the agreement, milestone payments totaling AUD 3.0 million will be paid upon the determination of a lithium resource as follows:

AUD 1.5 million for determining a Mineral Resource estimate in excess of 5 million tonnes with at least 50,000 tonnes of Li2O.

An additional AUD$1.5 million for defining a resource in excess of 10 million tonnes with at least 100,000 tonnes of Li2O% or, in the event that both milestones are determined at the same time, AUD 3.0 million in total. ESS and ILC will share the proceeds equally.

On May 5, 2023, CRR announced a first inferred mineral resource estimate for the Mavis Lake project consisting of 8 million tonnes grading 1.07% Li2O indicating a Li2O content of 80,000 tonnes at a limited grade of 0.3%. According to the CRR announcement, the estimation of mineral resources is in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

On July 3, 2023, CRR announced that extension drilling is underway at Mavis Lake to increase the size of the mineral resource, therefore, the ILC board believes there is a good chance that the second milestone will be reached in the future. several months resulting in an additional AUD$750,000 to be paid to the ILC.

Executive comment

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of the ILC, commented: We congratulate Critical Resources on these initial results at Mavis Lake near Dryden, Ontario, all currently in the inferred resource category. We wish him success in moving to the next level. Our sale has been a good win/win. Critical Resources is achieving good results there, while ILC has been able to focus on Raleigh Lake where we have also achieved good results with our 43-101 Maiden Resource compliant estimates for lithium and rubidium announced on March 1, 2023. Lake Raleigh is close to Ignace, Ontario with excellent infrastructure and is about an hour’s drive to Thunder Bay and Lake Superior from Mavis Lake down the Trans-Canada Highway.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the dependence of the energy market on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent desire of the US and Canada to protect their supplies of critical battery metals and become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in this regard.

Our main mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals, while helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland, as well as locating, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world-class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have separately announced that we consider Zimbabwe to be an important strategic target market for ILC and hope to be able to make announcements over the coming weeks and months.

A key objective has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Company’s Board considers that ILC is now well positioned in this regard with a strong net cash position.

The Company’s interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

Name location Area (Hectares) Current ownership percentage Future ownership percentage if the options are exercised or the job is done Operator or JV partner Lake Raleigh Ontario 48,500 100% 100% ILC Wolf Ridge Ontario 5700 0% 100% ILC Avalonia Ireland 29200 45% 21% Ganfeng Lithium Lake Mavis Ontario 2600 0% 0%

(carries an additional earnings payout of CAD$0.7 million if resource targets are met) Critical Resources Ltd (ASX: CRR) Lake Forgan & Lake Fate Ontario < 500 0% 1.5% Net foundry rent Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)

The company’s primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project lithium and rubidium project in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC’s most significant project in Canada. Drilling to date has been on less than 1,000 acres of our claims. Exploration results there so far, which are only on about 8% of ILC’s current claims, have shown significant amounts of rubidium and cesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by the ILC, subject to no liens and free of charge.

With growing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electric storage, as well as portable electronics, lithium has been dubbed the “new oil” and is a key part of a sustainable green energy economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with strong strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metal resource developers of choice for investors and continue to build value for its shareholders in the 2020s. , the decade of batteries metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey

Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information regarding this announcement, please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this publication.

Warning Statement Regarding Remote Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other publication contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results on anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling at the Lake Raleigh or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation and estimates of resources, preliminary economic evaluations, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or cesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies using different technologies in the company’s projects, budgeted expenses and planned research work for the projects of Company, shareholder value enhancement investments and assumptions about ethical behavior by our joint venture partners or third party project operators. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled “Risks” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Interim and Annual Discussion and Analysis of Management which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral information, are based on management’s expectations, estimates and opinions as of the dates they are made, which, although believed to be reasonable by the Company at the time of these statements, are subject to uncertainties and significant business, economic, legislative and competitive contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173040