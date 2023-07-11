Will Santa Clara finally rebuild the aging International Swimming Center?

SANTA CLARA – It’s been nearly three months since anyone swam in the George F. Haines International Swimming Center – the renowned pools where world-class Olympic teams once trained daily.

As it turns out, a broken heater at the city-owned aquatic facility could keep swimmers sidelined until late August or September, Santa Clara Parks and Recreation Director James Teixeira said.

Now, there’s a renewed push from pool user groups and elected city officials to rebuild the nearly 60-year-old swim center.

Located in a single-family neighborhood off the bustling San Tomas Freeway, the International Swimming Center, which was renamed in 2000 to bear the name of the famed U.S. Olympic coach, has been the training ground for elite swimmers with the Santa Swim Club Clara, as Don. Schollander, Donna de Varona, and Mark Spitz.

The facility’s Olympic lore extends to the 17-foot diving well where the legendary Santa Clara Aquamaids train. Head coach Chris Carver coached the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic synchronized swimming teams in Santa Clara and will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame this year.

Divers, water polo players, master swimmers and the learn-to-swim program also use the facility almost daily, which consists of a 50-metre lap pool, a diving well and a wading pool. The swim center is also open to the public for lap swimming year-round and recreational swimming in the summer.

But all those programs have stalled because of broken heating, and extended closures have become more frequent over the years as the aging pool, built in 1965, continues to have maintenance issues. Due to the age of the pool, many of the parts have to be custom made, turning what could have once been a simple fix into a rather lengthy shutdown.

Santa Clara has tried several times since the late 1990s to secure the funds needed for a full rebuild.

“Every time the city has come close in terms of community input, there’s usually something in the environment that happens like Y2K or the 2008-2009 recession or the pandemic,” Teixeira said.

At a recent Santa Clara City Council meeting, Finance Director Kenn Lee said the city has estimates ranging from $30 million to more than $100 million to design and build a new swim center or site. current or adjacent to the current facility in Central Park.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the Mercury News the city is at a “critical point” with the swim center and hopes to see a bond measure on the November 2024 ballot.

The city had previously targeted the November 2020 election for a general obligation, but when the pandemic hit, priorities shifted. Any talk of trying again in 2022 was quickly dropped due to the city’s dire financial situation.

If it weren’t for the pandemic, however, the mayor believes the city would be building a new swimming center right now.

Previous design iterations for a new facility have been costly, with a 2016 estimate at $184 million. Those plans included a 171,650-square-foot combined swimming and recreation center that would have a swimming lesson pool, a 50-meter practice pool, a 50-meter competition pool and a diving well with arena seating.

Gillmor said she hopes the city can scale the project down to an affordable number in the $80 million to $100 million range.

“That would be something that I think we can do to build a facility that’s something we’re proud of and something that can continue the legacy that’s been built over the last 50 years in Santa Clara,” she said. “It’s not going to be cheap for us, but I think it’s something we owe to our community.”

The mayor said any bond measure would likely include other items such as renovations or improvements to parks, libraries, senior centers or community centers.

Council member Kevin Park said he believes the city needs to find a way to maintain its facilities across the board without having to go public with a bond measure — especially since Santa Clara currently has roughly $500 million in infrastructure. obsolete.

With a new aquatic facility, he said the city should “build maintenance into the life of the swim center, the pool, the structure, so that if it generates money, we put money into a fund that’s explicitly there for maintenance , maintenance and demolition.”

For Santa Clara Swim Club coach Kevin Zacher, closing the pool has been challenging and costly. Other pools in the city also age quickly or are too small to support all of the club’s swimmers, forcing them to spread out to pools throughout the area.

“We were losing membership because people just can’t make the schedule work,” he said, noting that most of the kids are swimming at Independence High School in San Jose, which in traffic can be an hour’s drive away. for many parents. “It is costing us much more. It’s been a lot more money to hire outside venues that we haven’t budgeted for, so the club is hurting financially and our numbers are down, so it’s hurting us financially.”

Zacher said he hopes the community can “rally around” the need for a new aquatic facility — not just for competitive swimmers, but for the many individuals who use the pool for lifelong exercise and young children who are still learning how to swim. swim and about the importance of water safety.