Is there a future for the Wagner Russian mercenary army in Belarus?

One of the strangest twists in Wagner’s short-lived rebellion in Russia was the involvement of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who allegedly brokered the deal between mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Kremlin and is even willing to host Wagner in Belarus.

The Kremlin, Lukashenko and Prigozhin allegedly agreed that the latter and his Wagner troops would escape punishment for sedition and be offered safe haven in Belarus in exchange for stopping their march on Moscow. Belarusian authorities are collected a camp capable of housing up to 5,000 soldiers on an abandoned military base, but there is no sign of Prigozhin or any of his units there, and Wagner’s prospects of finding a new home in Belarus become more remote each passing day. Nor is it clear what exactly the infamous mercenary army would be doing there.

Lukashenko, often described as Putin’s vassal, was an unexpected mediator in what was perhaps the most dangerous political crisis the Russian president has ever faced. However, the real extent of Lukashenko’s involvement is far from clear. Official accounts from both Russia and Belarus can hardly be taken at face value, especially since they also differ.

Three days after the failed rebellion, Lukashenko claimed that he had personally talked Putin out of destroying Wagner’s columns heading towards Moscow and that he was also the first person to call Prigozhin, persuading him to halt his advance scaring him with prospects of being crushed.

Lukashenko’s inability to resist the urge to flaunt his influence is nothing new. He strives for recognition and prominence – even at the cost of the Kremlin’s displeasure. In his first address after the uprising, Putin thanked Lukashenko only briefly, while emphasizing that it was the consolidation of the Russian people that had prevented the rebellion. Later, Russian propaganda spokesman Dmitry Kiselyov said that Prigozhin had initially ignored Lukashenko’s calls and that it was Putin who had sanctioned all of Lukashenko’s actions that day.

Of course, it is hard to believe that Lukashenko has enough influence within Russia to impose his vision of resolving such a dramatic conflict on both sides. It is more likely that Lukashenko’s involvement became possible only after Putin and Prigozhin had decided they wanted to de-escalate rather than allow events to devolve into a bloodbath on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Belarusian ruler served as a public mediator capable of helping both sides save face. For Putin, this meant that he was not reduced to talking directly with Prigozhin, while for leader Wagner, Lukashenko gave the opportunity to negotiate with a head of state, albeit a neighbor.

However technical, Lukashenko’s involvement was a valuable service to the Kremlin. Lukashenko helped Putin avoid the dilemma of either physically destroying the rebels, who would have seen bloodshed on both sides, or allowing Prigozhin to remain in Russia unpunished, which would have been an even greater humiliation. for Putin than the failed rebellion itself.

The biggest mystery is what exactly the remnants of Prigozhin’s force could be doing in Belarus. Several ideas are being discussed, some of which are highly unlikely, such as the suggestion that Wagner will become Lukashenko’s personal bodyguard. The Belarusian strongman does not lack internal troops, riot police units or other security services better equipped to defend the regime against internal threats than mercenaries trained for military action.

Lukashenko himself came up with the idea of ​​Wagner’s soldiers serving as instructors for the Belarusian army, given their extensive combat experience. But the relatively small Belarusian military does not need thousands or even hundreds of them in that capacity.

Another rumor in Belarus is that Minsk may hire Prigozhin’s mercenaries to work in businesses run by Lukashenko’s associates in several African countries where Wagner also has a large presence. The problem here is that the mercenaries are used to high wages and Minsk cannot afford to hire a large number of them. After all, Lukashenko suggested that Wagner’s leaders would pay him for their accommodation and not the other way around.

The reality may turn out to be simpler. Prigozhin mentioned that Lukashenko had offered him ways to operate “under a legal jurisdiction”, perhaps suggesting that Wagner could be registered as a private military company in Belarus once the organization is squeezed out of Russia. This would mean that Wagner would be managed from an office in Minsk, paying rent – and presumably taxes – to Lukashenko, while the actual troops would be safely distributed to a number of countries where they are in demand. In this case, the “Wagner camp” in the east of Belarus will simply remain empty.

This is likely to be a more palatable option for a control freak like Lukashenko, who differs from Putin in his commitment to a state monopoly on violence. While the Russian president has for many years allowed the existence of semi-private military groups like Wagner, Lukashenko has not allowed any alternative center of armed power to emerge in the country.

The idea of ​​the Belarusian autocrat co-existing with an enclave of out-of-control armed mercenaries who have already attempted an uprising in neighboring Russia is unthinkable. Any deal between him and Prigozhin, under which Wagner’s leadership would promise to behave in exchange for security guarantees from Minsk, would require the parties to have at least some trust in each other, and that trust is sorely lacking.

If Putin changes his mind about Prigozhin and starts some kind of revenge, Minsk will not be able to protect the leader Wagner, who knows this well. Lukashenko, for his part, cannot believe the promises of Prigozhin, a warlord who has just betrayed his patron, to diligently follow Belarusian rules.

There are therefore three reasonably feasible solutions for Lukashenko. He might try to incorporate some parts of Wagner into the Belarusian security apparatus, though it would be expensive. Or he could try to limit their presence in Belarus to their headquarters, without expecting many real fighters. Finally, he could allow Camp Wagner to exist, but troops who choose to go there may find themselves effectively interned.

The vacuum of Belarusian security guarantees, combined with possible intrusive control by Lukashenko’s security forces and dubious employment prospects, could seriously reduce the number of “Wagnerites” willing to move to Belarus or stay there for a long time. tall.

Prigozhin’s ability to negotiate a better deal for himself in Belarus is also questionable, as he now lacks his traditional leverage of ties to Putin and Kremlin patronage. With this trump card off the table, if Prigozhin accepts Belarus’ invitation, Lukashenko may actually gain the upper hand over the mercenary warlord.

